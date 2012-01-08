BEIJING Jan 8 Chinese banks lent 640.5 billion yuan of new loans in December, up from 562.2 billion yuan in November, the central bank said on Sunday.

Bank lending in December was stronger than expected. Analysts had forecast 600 billion yuan of loans for the month.

Annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply rose to 13.6 percent in December from 12.7 percent in November. (Reporting by Don Durfee and Judy Hua. Editing by Jane Merriman)