BEIJING Jan 9 China's central bank will
continue to maintain "prudent" monetary policy in 2015, keeping
credit growth stable while having its hands free to fine-tune
policy when necessary, the regulator said in an online statement
on Friday.
However, the bank said it would quicken the pace of
market-oriented interest rate reform and push forward on
increasing yuan convertability in the capital account.
It also said it would take steps to prevent systemic risks
in the financial sector.
The announcement reiterates the People's Bank of China's
commitment to stable monetary policy even as speculation mounts
that Beijing will have to take steps to boost growth and fend
off deflationary pressures, in particular loosening monetary
policy through a cut to reserve requirement ratios for banks.
