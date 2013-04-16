April 16 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
affirmed China's government's bond rating of Aa3 and changed the
outlook to stable from positive.
"Progress has been less than anticipated in the process of
both reducing latent risks by making local government contingent
liabilities more transparent and in reining in rapid credit
growth; therefore, some of the upward pressure on the Aa3 rating
has eased," it said.
Moody's said it affirmed the Aa3 rating because of China's
credit fundamentals, which have been underpinned by continued
robust economic growth, strong central government finances and
an exceptionally strong external payments position.