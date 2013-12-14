(Updates on China's growth and ambitions)
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Dec 14 China landed an unmanned
spacecraft on the moon on Saturday, state media reported, in the
first such "soft-landing" since 1976, joining the United States
and the former Soviet Union in managing to accomplish such a
feat.
The Chang'e 3, a probe named after a lunar goddess in
traditional Chinese mythology, is carrying the solar-powered
Yutu, or Jade Rabbit buggy, which will dig and conduct
geological surveys.
China has been increasingly ambitious in developing its
space programmes, for military, commercial and scientific
purposes.
It has moved in lock step with its emergence as a major
global economic and political power.
"The dream for lunar exploration once again lights up the
China Dream," Xinhua news agency said in a commentary.
In its most recent manned space mission in June, three
astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an
experimental space laboratory, part of Beijing's quest to build
a working space station by 2020.
The official Xinhua news service reported that the
spacecraft had touched down in the Sinus Iridum, or the Bay of
Rainbows, after hovering over the surface for several minutes
seeking an appropriate place to land.
A soft landing does not damage the craft and the equipment
it carries. In 2007, China put another lunar probe in orbit
around the moon, which then executed a controlled crash on to
its surface.
China Central Television (CCTV) broadcast images of the
probe's location on Saturday and a computer generated image of
the probe on the surface of the moon on its website. The probe
and the rover are expected to photograph each other tomorrow.
The Bay of Rainbows was selected because it has yet to be
studied, has ample sunlight and is convenient for remote
communications with Earth, Xinhua said.
The rover will be remotely controlled by Chinese control
centres with support from a network of tracking and transmission
stations around the world operated by the European Space Agency
(ESA).
For more than a decade, China has been modernising its
economy and developing in areas long dominated by the West
particularly the United States.
The moon landing will be seen as a demonstration of China's
ability to engage in sophisticated space operations with dual
use potential.
China is also developing its own satellite system to rival
the U.S. GPS system and has sold satellites to other countries.
The landing will also be a point of national pride in the
country, which is undergoing difficult economic transitions.
(Editing by Rosalind Russell and Jeremy Gaunt)