By Cathy Yang
| HONG KONG, July 11
HONG KONG, July 11 A sharp rise in China's box
office revenues last year, thanks to the moneyed middle-class
willing to pay top prices for a trip to the cinema, has brought
Hollywood hunting for local partners who can help them crack the
booming Chinese market.
Co-productions are exempt from China's strict quotas on the
number of foreign films allowed in the country, giving the major
studios a better chance at having movies released widely in the
country if they can find a local partner. And the market, which
generates more than $2 billion annually at box offices according
to the Motion Picture Association of America, is expanding.
"China is an amazing market, an amazing growth market," said
Dan Mintz, CEO of DMG Entertainment Group, which earlier this
year inked a deal with the Disney studio to co-produce "Iron Man
3" starring Robert Downey Junior.
"What it's going to take to green light a film in the future
will be a combination of sentiment in the United States, with
Hollywood at its centre, and huge markets such as China ... The
thing to really watch is how that's going to shift the thinking
process when starting to make a film."
Mintz's other co-production, "Looper", with Hollywood stars
Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Chinese
filmstar Xu Qing, is set for global release on September 28. For
the Chinese release, DMG plans to restore some scenes set in
Shanghai that were originally edited out. The move is designed
to give the film greater appeal to Chinese audiences.
"Our real focus at this point is making international films,
international wide-release, star-driven (films) with Chinese
elements in them. It's a very specific criteria as we look for
the right kind of story that will resonates around the world and
in China," Mintz said.
Several major Hollywood film directors are getting in on the
act. In April, James Cameron announced at the Beijing
International Film Festival that he is looking for co-production
opportunities in China for sequels to his smash hit, "Avatar".
The movie's release in China grossed $195 million, the most
of any market outside the US, and according to the 20th Century
Fox film studio, the April re-release of his "Titanic" in 3D
grossed $67 million in China in its first six days.
CHALLENGES, QUOTAS, PIRACY
But the Chinese market is far from an easy one to crack,
industry experts said, citing a range of obstacles that include
quotas on foreign imports and strict censorship.
Though the foreign movie quota was hiked in February, it
still remains capped at only 34. The share of box office revenue
that goes to the studio also is limited to 25 percent. In the
US, the standard is a 50:50 split between theaters and studios.
"Strict rules limit the kinds of films that can be shown in
China," said William Pfeiffer, chief executive at Dragongate
Entertainment, a Hong Kong-based production company.
"Also, censorship rules may require edits that negatively
affect film quality when key scenes are required to be cut," he
added.
Piracy looms as an even larger problem. The DVD market in
China is primarily based on pirated copies, and piracy often
means producers cut movie budgets to make up for lost revenue.
"Piracy threatens the film industry's bottom line," said
Jennifer Thym, the Hong-Kong based director of award-winning
short film "Bloodtraffick."
"Piracy affects the audience's decision to see movies in the
cinema or to rent or buy movies on other platforms, and that
will eventually throttle film investment," she said.
In the past, relief from piracy has been a difficult issue
to control, and it may prove impossible to fix completely. Yet,
some industry watchers think that if more movies were released
to theaters, piracy would abate because people would see the
films in theaters, first.
"I believe if studios were allowed to sell their content in
a broad fashion across the market, they could curb some of the
piracy and at least retain a portion of the economics of their
content," Monica Dicenso, vice president covering media sector
JP Morgan, told Reuters in an e-mail.
Mintz said that with the number of Chinese cinema screens
having doubled to about 10,000 and still rising at about eight
movie screens per day, a ccording to the China Film Group,
opportunities remain huge.
Domestic entrepreneurs hope to gain as well.
Beijing-based Seven Stars Entertainment, a production
company owned by Bruno Wu, in April announced a partnership with
the Chinese government to open a new filmmaking centre outside
the city of Tianjin, China.
The facility, worth more than $1.27 billion dollars, would
be named "Chinawood" and serve as a venue for Chinese
co-productions with filmmakers from the U.S. and other nations.
The complex is due to be completed in October.
(Reporting by Cathy Yang, additional reporting by Jadyn
Beverley Sham in Hong Kong, editing by Elaine Lies and Bob
Tourtellotte)