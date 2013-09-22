(Corrects spelling of Catherine in paragraph 2)
By Jane Lanhee Lee and Matthew Miller
QINGDAO, China, Sept 22 China's richest man,
property developer Wang Jianlin, raised the curtain on a planned
50 billion yuan ($8.17 billion) "motion-picture city" which he
described as the biggest-ever single investment in the movie and
television industry.
Property developer Wang Jianlin, 58, founder of Dalian Wanda
Group, was surrounded by Hollywood stars John Travolta, Nicole
Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Sunday as he launched his
most ambitious project yet in the picturesque coastal city of
Qingdao.
When completed in 2017, the Oriental Movie Metropolis will
boast 20 sound stages, including the world's first underwater
studio, a massive convention and exhibition complex, a sprawling
shopping mall with an indoor amusement park and seven resort
hotels.
The project also will include a yacht club with 300 berths.
"The Oriental Movie Metropolis is a major step in China's
strategy to become a global cultural powerhouse," Wang said.
It was not only crucial to the development of Wanda's
entertainment business, he added, but also an important step for
building China's cultural brand.
For Wang, who was named by Forbes as China's richest man
with personal wealth of $14 billion, the Qingdao project also
represents the latest move by Wanda Group to parlay its real
estate and shopping mall development into a leisure and
entertainment empire.
Wanda Group, which is privately held, has invested in 72
Wanda Plazas across China, along with 40 five-star hotels. The
company also owns 6,000 movie screens, 62 department stores and
68 karaoke centres.
More recently, the company has turned to offshore markets to
expand its real estate and leisure investment. Last year, Wanda
closed its $2.6 billion buy-out of U.S. cinema chain AMC
Entertainment. Wang this year also announced a 1 billion pound
($1.57 billion) British investment that included the purchase of
Sunseeker, Britain's largest luxury yacht maker by sales.
The Wanda chairman told Reuters earlier this month that he
could afford to spend as much as $5 billion every year to buy
foreign firms or assets.
In an interview on the sidelines of Sunday's ceremony, Wang
said that he expected Wanda Group revenue to increase to $30
billion this year, and to continue to increase by $10 billion
every year.
Wanda Group says it has total assets of 300 billion yuan
($49.01 billion) and annual revenue for 2012 of 141.7 billion
yuan ($23.15 billion).
"We will have more than $50 billion in revenue two years
from now," he said. "In 2020, we will have at least $100
billion, even by conservative estimates."
Offshore hotel investment is a major focus of the company's
strategy. "In the next eight to ten years, we will build
high-end hotels in major cities around the world," he said.
To reach the site of Oriental Movie Metropolis, which is
planned as a 376-hectare, eight-phase development, it's
necessary to drive about one hour from downtown Qingdao past
rows of upscale apartment complexes that appear partially
occupied.
Wang, who started his own film production company in recent
months that has met with mixed success, explained that movies
were a "sunrise industry" in China. He expects Wanda to be among
the world's leading 20 entertainment companies by 2016.
He declined to discuss financing for the new project,
although he has not ruled out the use of partners or of debt.
($1 = 6.12 yuan)
(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee in Qingdao and Matthew Miller in
Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)