LONDON, June 12 China's weight in MSCI's emerging equity index could rise to 30 percent, almost double current levels, if Beijing loosens investment curbs on its mainland share markets, an index official said on Wednesday.

If the most widely used equity provider includes China's A-shares, listed in Shanghai and Shenzen, in its emerging index , it would lead to a significant increase in foreign inflows to the market.

MSCI has $7 trillion benchmarked to it worldwide and $1.3 trillion to emerging indices.

It said inclusion was unlikely unless China abolished capital flow restrictions and boosted access to the market, which is currently valued at around $3 trillion.

"If we take the most extreme case, that investors can access this market fully... that segment alone would represent 14 percent of the EM index," MSCI managing director Remy Briand told reporters in a conference call.

China has an 18 percent share in the MSCI emerging index, consisting mainly of offshore Hong Kong-listed H shares, but the government has been expanding schemes that allow foreigners to buy mainland-listed equities.

"(30 percent) is indeed a very large segment. However there are still a lot of restrictions and authorities have indicated the pace of opening would be gradual," Briand said. "Possible inclusion will follow the pace of regulatory change."

"If the pace is slow, inclusion won't happen for a while."