SHANGHAI, June 27 China's securities regulator
will strive to reduce policy uncertainty and will adjust capital
control mechanisms if necessary to expedite foreign investment
in A-shares following their inclusion in the MSCI index, an
official said on Tuesday.
But the creation of overseas derivative products based on
China indices must be effectively regulated, to prevent them
from destabilizing China's financial system, Fang Xinghai, vice
chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC),
told a seminar.
The seminar, jointly sponsored by MSCI and China's two stock
exchanges, was held days after the global index publisher
decided to include 222 China "A-shares" into its emerging
markets benchmark.
The inclusion would help prop up the value of China's
quality blue-chips, and would help stabilize its stock market,
Fang said in his speech, a transcript of which was posted on
CSRC's website.
In an effort to reduce policy uncertainty, "related
departments of CSRC should set up regulator communication
channels with international institutional investors, constantly
listen to their needs, and give timely feedback to their
opinions", Fang said.
In addition, the CSRC would make it easier for global
investors to allocate their assets into A-shares, by making
adjustment accordingly, to the quota and capital flow mechanisms
of major cross-border investment channels, including the
"Connect" links, and the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme, Fang said.
However, CSRC and MSCI agreed during the negotiations, that
overseas derivative products based on China indexes must be
created on the basis of effective cross-border supervision.
"Regarding the pre-approval of derivative products, we've
made clear two baselines: first, they cannot harm China's
financial stability; Second, main liquidity of key derivative
products must stay in China," Fang said, admitting such a
practise does not confirm to international norms.
"To such a big country as China, financial and economic
stability is of paramount importance ... China will work with
various parties to write new rules that fit globalisation in
economics and finance."
