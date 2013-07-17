By Megha Rajagopalan and Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 17 China announced a nationwide
crackdown on the sale of illegal medicine on Wednesday and said
it would tighten industry regulation, piling pressure on a
sector already reeling from a bribery scandal at British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.
The State Food and Drug Administration said the six-month
campaign would also target illegal online drug sales and the
sale of fake traditional Chinese medicine. It gave no details on
possible changes to regulation.
"We must resolutely punish illegal acts, expose illegal
enterprises, recall problematic products," Wu Zhen, the agency's
deputy commissioner, said in a statement.
The crackdown comes two days after Chinese police accused
GlaxoSmithKline of bribing officials and doctors to boost sales
and raise the price of its medicines in China.
Police said GSK transferred up to 3 billion yuan ($489
million) to 700 travel agencies and consultancies over six years
to facilitate the bribes. In response, GSK said it was deeply
concerned by the developments, which it called "shameful".
The food and drug agency did not specifically mention GSK,
but a spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said authorities
would not hold back punishing companies engaged in bribery.
"Whether it's a domestic or foreign-invested enterprise,
once it has violated Chinese law, it will be sanctioned," Shen
Danyang told a news conference.
Widespread counterfeit drugs and false advertising have been
a thorn in the side of Chinese regulators for years, and the
drug agency has conducted campaigns in the past to crack down.
Last August, Chinese police detained almost 2,000 people in
a sweep on fake drugs, seizing more than $180 million worth of
counterfeit products and destroying some 1,100 production
facilities.
The seized fake drugs purported to deal with illnesses
ranging from diabetes to high blood pressure and rabies and had
been advertised on television, online and in newspapers.
Beijing also promised to clean up its act following the
deaths of at least 149 Americans who received contaminated
Chinese supplies of the blood-thinner heparin in 2008.
COSTLY MEDICINE
But the country's complicated and still developing
regulatory environment has stymied efforts at tackling the
problem, which infuriates Chinese consumers, who also express
anger at what they see as the high price of legitimate medicine.
Often, big Western companies package older medicines under
their own labels as "branded generics" in emerging markets such
as China, where the drugs command a hefty premium to ones made
by local suppliers given their reputation for quality.
A commentary in the People's Daily newspaper said China must
"lift a sharp sword to pierce the improper, even illegal, costs
behind rising drug prices" for which multinationals, such as
GSK, were responsible.
China's planning agency, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), is examining prices charged by 60 local and
international drugmakers including units of GSK, Merck & Co Inc
and Astellas Pharma Inc.
The pharmaceutical sector was a "disaster zone", said Willy
Lam, adjunct professor of history at the Chinese University of
Hong Kong.
"This seems to be the largest and the best orchestrated
effort to target multinationals ... they seem to be blaming
foreigners for problems they cannot solve themselves," said Lam,
who closely follows corruption issues in China.
Underscoring the heat on foreign companies, a separate
commentary in the People's Daily called for a crackdown on
commercial bribery by multinational firms in general.
It accused some of using their market dominance to exploit
gaps in regulatory systems in developing countries.
"A crackdown on commercial bribery by multinationals is
deeply significant to safeguarding the order of the market
economy and protecting an environment of fair competition," said
the commentary in the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party.
Project bidding and tax systems for multinationals were also
problematic, the commentary said, without giving details.
FOCUS ON FOREIGN FIRMS
Some experts have suggested China may be expanding an
anti-corruption drive beyond government ranks and domestic
companies including state-run entities, focusing now on foreign
firms.
China has targeted foreign firms on multiple fronts in the
past few months, although the probe into GSK is the only
high-profile, publicly known investigation focused on bribery.
European food companies Nestle and Danone
said early this month they would cut infant milk
formula prices in China after Beijing launched an investigation
into the industry.
Chinese media has been giving the GSK story plenty of
attention.
On Tuesday night, state broadcaster CCTV aired an interview
with one of four detained Chinese executives from GSK.
Liang Hong, vice president and operations manager of GSK
(China) Investment Co Ltd, offered details on how he funnelled
money through travel agencies by arranging conferences, some of
which were never held.
"To have contact with some government departments you need
money that you cannot normally expense to the company," Liang
said during the broadcast.
Liang said he paid bribes to officials from the NDRC as well
as the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, which are among
those required to get medicines approved or prices set.
It is rare for state TV to carry such interviews, although
state news agency Xinhua had earlier been given access to Liang.