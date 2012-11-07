* China to allow cities to issue bonds for companies
* Move shifts risk from banks into capital markets
* Local governments are already highly indebted
By Carrie Hong and Fiona Lau
Nov 7 (IFR) - China is to allow local government vehicles to
sell bonds on behalf of small- and medium-sized enterprises in a
bid to channel more funding into the fast-growing sector.
According to four sources, China's National Development and
Reform Commission is preparing to allow local government
fundraising vehicles (LGFVs) to issue a new category of bonds
specifically for SMEs.
China's capital-hungry SMEs will welcome the proposed bonds.
The move, however, may add to an already heavy debt burden of
LGFVs at a time when many local governments are struggling to
service their bank loans.
China's local governments have amassed debt of around
Rmb10.7trn (US$1.7trn), or 23% of 2011 GDP, according to figures
HSBC economists cited this week.
The introduction of a new class of bonds comes as China
intensifies efforts to promote the use of the capital markets to
ease the build-up of risk in its banking system.
A number of Chinese lenders have already issued finance
bonds this year to fund SME lending, and the new product will
transfer that role to the local governments and away from the
financial system.
"As the banks do not have to use their loan quotas for the
SMEs, the new bonds do not affect the lenders' capital adequacy
ratios. The proposed way will also help remove the default risk
from bank balance sheets," said a source.
To SMEs, issuing through LGFVs will allow the bonds to enjoy
a higher credit standing, which, in turn, will lower the funding
costs of the sector. "The planned new bonds will be more like
local government bonds than enterprise bonds," said another
source.
NOT ENTIRELY RISK-FREE
China Minsheng Banking Corp has been chosen to lead one of
the first such deals. A source close to the deal said the size
should be up to Rmb4bn (US$640m) and would raise money for
multiple SMEs.
The proceeds of the bonds will be distributed to the SMEs as
entrusted loans. Under the format, the "principals" - government
departments, enterprises/public institutions or individuals -
nominate banks to manage the purpose, amount, term and rate of
the entrusted funds. The banks will collect handling charges,
but not take any loan risk.
In other words, the banks will be off the hook in case of
default, leaving the credit risk with the LGFVs.
The scheme, however, may also fall short of fully
transferring the risk from the country's banking system and into
the capital markets, since banks will still play a critical role
in the financings.
"No one in China's bond market believes the government will
not bail out the LGFVs. So, the new bonds will work," said a
source. "However, I don't believe a bank can just walk away if
there is a default, as it is still an arranger of the
transaction."
The NDRC's move to have banks lead the first batch of the
new bonds may be a hint in that direction. The regulator has
only allowed securities houses to lead deals in the enterprise
bond market.
DEFAULT POTENTIAL
Sources believe the NDRC's approach reflects concerns over
the risk of default in the LGFV sector. With bigger capital
bases, China's banks are better prepared to weather any default,
and can also supervise the use of proceeds, according to a
source close to the transaction.
"The proceeds are not given directly to the SMEs and the
issuer needs to put the funds in the bank first and later
distribute them to the respective SMEs. In this case, the bank
can keep track of where the money really goes," said the source.
So, mid-sized lenders, such as Minsheng, which has a large
pool of SME clients, will be a perfect fit to manage such
transactions. Generally, market players believe the country's
"Big Four" lenders will avoid those transactions as they are
relatively risky.
To protect investors in case of a default, the NDRC has also
been discussing the idea of a "bond repayment fund" to sit
between the arranging banks and the local governments.
Contributions will come from both sides.
(Reporting By Carrie Hong, Fiona Lau; Editing by Steve Garton,
Christopher Langner)
