Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao attends the ASEAN-China Commemorative Summit on the sidelines of the ASEAN and Related Summits in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian island of Bali November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool/Files

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao will visit Myanmar next week for a regional summit of countries along the Mekong River, sources familiar with planning for the meeting told Reuters.

Wen's trip follows U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's landmark visit that saw Myanmar's new civilian government pledge to forge ahead with political reforms and re-engage with the global community. Beijing has long been Myanmar's closest partner and has been irked by its decision to suspend a hydro-power dam built with Chinese backing.

The two sources familiar with Chinese planning spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Paul Tait)