BEIJING Nov 15 China and Myanmar signed deals
worth $7.8 billion for energy, agriculture, telecommunications,
infrastructure and finance during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's
visit to the Southeast Asian country, state media reported on
Saturday.
The deals made on Friday include an agreement to build
natural gas power plants, as well as $300 million in small-scale
loans for agriculture, said the official China Daily newspaper.
China and Myanmar also agreed to set up an electricity
cooperation committee, with the aim of keeping energy projects
on track. In 2011, President Thein Sein suspended the $3.6
billion, Chinese-led Myitsone dam project, some 90 percent of
whose power would have gone to China.
The project has not been resumed.
China and Myanmar have traditionally had close ties, with
Myanmar relying on its powerful northern neighbour for economic
and diplomatic support when it was under wide-reaching Western
sanctions, before embarking on political reforms four years ago.
Since taking power in March 2011, Myanmar's reformist
government has sought to decrease its dependence on China, which
was cemented during years of Western sanctions put in place in
response to human rights abuses carried out by the ruling junta.
China has watched nervously as the new government has
courted the United States, and Beijing has been stung by
criticism that it is only interested in Myanmar for its natural
resources and that its investment has come at a huge cost, with
criticism focused on a gas and oil pipeline and hydroelectricity
projects.
