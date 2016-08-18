YANGON Aug 18 China and Myanmar are set to sign
deals to build a strategic bridge near their border and two
hospitals in the Southeast Asian country, a Myanmar official
said on Thursday, as leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets high-level
officials in Beijing.
Suu Kyi, who is barred from the presidency by a
junta-drafted constitution but holds several government posts
including that of foreign minister, arrived in China on
Wednesday evening.
She is scheduled to meet Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday and
President Xi Jinping on Friday, with the fate of a suspended
Chinese-funded hydropower project in northern Myanmar in the
balance.
"Grant agreements will be signed on the construction of two
hospitals and a bridge between the two sides during this visit,"
Aye Aye Soe, deputy director-general at Myanmar's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, told Reuters.
The two hospitals will be built in Myanmar's two largest
cities, Yangon and Mandalay, she said.
The bridge is aimed to improve transport and communication
between the countries and will be built in Kunlong town, 32 km
(20 miles) from the border in northeastern Myanmar.
Kunlong is on the way to a border checkpoint and near the
Kokang region where an ethnic Chinese rebel group fought
Myanmar's military last year.
Aye Aye Soe declined to give further details, including the
terms of financing of the projects or the timeframe.
The visit is Suu Kyi's first major diplomatic foray as de
facto leader, after a new government took power in April
following her National League for Democracy's sweeping election
victory in November.
The China-funded $3.6 billion Myitsone dam project was
planned for the confluence of two rivers that form the
Ayeyarwady river, but has been stalled since 2011, when former
President Thein Sein suspended the project amid widespread
opposition on environmental grounds.
China has been pushing for work to restart on the dam, which
under the original plans would have sent 90 percent of its power
to China.
A Myanmar government commission reviewing the project - as
well as other proposed hydropower dams, including several on the
Thanlwin river - is expected to report by Nov. 11.
