BEIJING Jan 11 China has sent soldiers to its
border with Myanmar amid concern that escalating violence
between the Southeast Asian country's government and ethnic
separatists is spilling over, an official Chinese newspaper
reported on Friday.
The Global Times said that troops were sent to the border
between China's Yunnan Province and Myanmar's northern Kachin
State "to understand the situation". It did not give any details
on the number or type of soldiers.
"On the night of the 9th, there was shelling in Kachin, and
residents of the unstable area quickly ran inside the Chinese
border to pass the night in peace," the report said. Yunnan is
home to an ethnic Kachin population.
The Communist Party's official newspaper, the People's
Daily, carried an article on its website from the Changjiang
Daily newspaper describing artillery shells exploding on a
mountain in Yingjiang County, which borders Myanmar.
Officials in the Dehong prefecture government, in which the
county is located, declined to comment on Friday.
The intensification of the conflict has cast doubt on the
intentions of Myanmar's government, which is led by former
generals who have been praised for reforms in other areas
including elections, media and civil society.
Kachin rebel sources have reported aerial bombings, shelling
and even the use of chemical weapons since Dec. 28. Myanmar's
government said there were no airstrikes, but that K-8 trainer
jets had provided cover fire to protect ground troops from rebel
attacks.
The 18-month conflict in Kachin state is one of the biggest
tests for Myanmar's new civilian government's reform effort and
the use of aircraft has raised doubts about whether the retired
generals in the government have really changed their harsh old
ways.
While China has strong business and trade ties with Myanmar,
it has long looked with wariness at its poor and unstable
southern neighbour and has repeatedly called on the country to
ensure stability along the vast and remote border.
China had forcibly returned scores of ethnic Kachins who
have fled Myanmar, a human rights group said last year.
