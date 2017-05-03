BEIJING May 3 China's state-owned refiner China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said it has loaded the
first crude oil through its Myanmar-to-China pipeline, the
latest step towards supplying crude to its new refinery in
Yunnan province.
Some 1,150 cubic meters per hour of crude flowed into the
770-kilometre (480 mile) pipeline from Tuesday, CNPC said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The move comes almost a month after the first tanker
carrying 140,000 tonnes of crude started discharging into the
pipeline following the official launch.
CNPC's PetroChina plans to import overseas oil and
pump it through the pipeline to supply its new
260,000-barrels-per-day Anning refinery in landlocked Yunnan
province.
The pipeline starts at Kyauk Phyu in Myanmar's west and
enters China at the border city Ruili and is a joint investment
by CNPC and the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise.
