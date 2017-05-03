BEIJING May 3 China's state-owned refiner China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said it has loaded the first crude oil through its Myanmar-to-China pipeline, the latest step towards supplying crude to its new refinery in Yunnan province.

Some 1,150 cubic meters per hour of crude flowed into the 770-kilometre (480 mile) pipeline from Tuesday, CNPC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move comes almost a month after the first tanker carrying 140,000 tonnes of crude started discharging into the pipeline following the official launch.

CNPC's PetroChina plans to import overseas oil and pump it through the pipeline to supply its new 260,000-barrels-per-day Anning refinery in landlocked Yunnan province.

The pipeline starts at Kyauk Phyu in Myanmar's west and enters China at the border city Ruili and is a joint investment by CNPC and the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)