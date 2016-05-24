UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to holders of A shares recorded on May 27, and holders of B shares recorded on June 1
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30 for A shares and June 1 for B shares respectively
* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P5urJT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.