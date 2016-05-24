May 24 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to holders of A shares recorded on May 27, and holders of B shares recorded on June 1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30 for A shares and June 1 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

