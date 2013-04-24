SHANGHAI, April 24 China will build a second,
larger aircraft carrier capable of carrying more fighter jets,
the official Xinhua news service reported late Tuesday, quoting
a senior officer with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.
The report comes after Chinese officials denied foreign
media reports in September 2012 that China was building a second
carrier in Shanghai.
"China will have more than one aircraft carrier ... The next
aircraft carrier we need will be larger and carry more
fighters," Xinhua quoted Song Xue, deputy chief of staff of the
PLA Navy, as saying at a ceremony with foreign military
attaches.
Song said foreign media reports saying the carrier was being
built in Shanghai were still inaccurate but did not elaborate,
according to the report.
China currently has one aircraft carrier, the Liaoning,
which was refitted from a Russian-made model. Considered by
military experts to be decades behind U.S. carrier technology,
it was originally intended to serve as a floating casino, but
was turned to military use in the runup to a once-in-a-decade
power transition in late 2012.
China is also building up other forms of military hardware,
including a stealth fighter jet believed to be capable of
landing on a carrier, drone aircraft and nuclear submarines.
China is alone among the original nuclear weapons states to
be expanding its nuclear forces, according to a report by the
U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
Song also said the PLA Navy is building a naval aviation
force for the Liaoning, and there will be at least two aviation
regiments on one carrier, including fighters, reconnaissance
aircraft, anti-submarine aircraft, electronic countermeasure
(ECM) planes and rotary-wing aircraft, the report said.
Chinese officials have said the Liaoning will be used
primarily for training purposes.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Pullin)