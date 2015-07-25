SHANGHAI, July 25 The Chinese navy played down
recent military drills in the South China Sea and criticised
other countries for "illegally" occupying islands in the area,
the official Xinhua news service reported on Saturday.
China has launched a naval drill in waters to the east of
Hainan island, a largely unpopulated region of reefs and shoals
in which a number of countries maintain contradictory and
overlapping territorial claims.
"Holding sea drills is a common practice for navies with
various countries. The annual drill by the Chinese navy aims to
test the troops' real combat abilities, boost their
manoeuvrability, search and rescue power and the abilities to
fulfil diversified military missions," Xinhua quoted Chinese
navy spokesperson Liang Yang saying.
China's recent assertiveness in the South China Sea has
increased military and diplomatic tensions between it and rival
claimants including Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia
and Taiwan.
China's naval stance also clashes with the air and sea
movements of units of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which aims to
protect sea lanes critical to U.S. trade with Southeast Asia and
the oil-rich Middle East.
Beijing has been building up uninhabited reefs in the area
in recent months, constructing airports, defences systems and
even civilian administrations on rocks with no access to fresh
water but seen as bolstering legal arguments around its
territorial claims by converting uninhabitable reef into
defended, populated Chinese islands.
The United Nations Convention on Laws of the Sea says
countries can't claim sovereignty over land masses submerged by
tides or previously submerged but which have been raised above
high tide levels by construction.
China has also approved guidelines that would make civilian
vessels quickly convertible for military use, according to state
media. Many of China's confrontations with neighbours have been
conducted with a mixture of military and civilian vessels,
including fishing boats.
Other claimants have also built facilities on reefs, they
claim.
"Some neighbouring countries have long been illegally
occupying some of the islands, building facilities there such as
airports and even deploying heavy offensive weapons," Liang
said.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)