* Jan-July Steel, coal capacity cuts behind schedule
* Local officials fear capacity cuts could hurt growth
* Localities urged to quicken capacity cuts to hit annual
targets
BEIJING, Aug 16 China should quicken capacity
cuts in its bloated steel and coal sectors, the country's top
economic planning agency said on Tuesday, putting pressure on
local officials to meet annual targets despite some worries the
steps could hurt economic growth.
China has promised to slash steel capacity by 45 million
tonnes and coal capacity by 250 million tonnes this year, as it
tries to rejuvenate two industries suffering from slowing demand
and a massive supply glut.
But steel capacity cuts in the first seven months of the
year amounted to just 47 percent of the annual target, while
coal capacity reductions accounted for 38 percent of the goal,
said Zhao Chenxin of the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC).
"The pace should be further accelerated across the country
and the progress in various regions is uneven," Zhao told a news
conference.
Some local officials are worried that capacity cuts could
hurt economic growth and lead to job losses, while rising prices
for the commodities have weakened the resolve of local
governments to accelerate the cuts, he said.
China has come under fire from trading partners accusing it
of dumping its excess industrial capacity in global markets.
Some officials in the U.S. and Europe have blamed a glut of
Chinese steel in overseas markets for pulling prices down and
causing widespread unemployment.
Zhao said government officials have been instructed to
overcome the difficulties in meeting this year's targets on
capacity cuts, issuing warnings to "severely deal with" illegal
industrial projects.
Government departments will issue detailed rules on debt
financing for firms with steel and coal capacity, he said.
