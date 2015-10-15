BEIJING Oct 15 China has reopened a border
crossing with Nepal that had been closed since the spring after
being damaged during an earthquake, China's Foreign Ministry
said on Thursday.
The Himalayan nation has faced problems bringing in supplies
of food and fuel as routes from India have been blocked by
protesters opposing Nepal's new constitution.
The Nepali government had asked China to hasten the
reopening of two border crossings. They have been closed since
two earthquakes killed more than 9,000 people in Nepal in April.
"The China-Nepal Jilong border crossing that was damaged
during the Nepal earthquake at present has reopened," Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news
briefing.
"As far as I know, today the Chinese side through this
border has already transferred a supply of aid goods and
materials," she said, adding that China would continue to send
aid based on Nepal's needs.
Nepal is sandwiched between India and China, which
themselves have a festering border dispute. The two Asian giants
have used aid and investment to court Kathmandu for years. China
is also a close ally of Pakistan, India's neighbour and
arch-rival.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)