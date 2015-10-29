BEIJING Oct 29 China will provide Nepal with "a
certain amount" of emergency fuel aid as an energy crisis
deepens in the Himalayan nation, China's Foreign Ministry said
on Thursday,
Nepal signed a deal with China on Wednesday to import
petroleum products, Nepal's embassy in Beijing said, after it
was forced to ration fuel after protests against a new
constitution strangled supplies from India into the landlocked
country.
"In response to a request from Nepal, China's government has
decided in recent days to provide Nepal with a certain amount of
emergency fuel to help Nepal resolve the difficulties caused by
a domestic fuel shortage," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang
told a regular briefing.
Nepal has accused India of imposing a blockade to punish
Nepal for rushing through the constitution despite opposition
from some minority groups. India denies the accusation, saying
its truck drivers fear for their safety.
The Nepali embassy said in a statement a memorandum of
understanding had been signed between Nepal Oil Corp and China's
National United Oil Corp (PetroChina), without giving details of
the deal. Lu did not confirm this.
Nepal had been almost totally dependent on India for
overland supplies following earthquakes this year that killed
nearly 9,000 people and blocked crossings from China.
China reopened a border crossing with Nepal this month and
said it was using it to send in the supplies.
Old rivals India and China have used aid and investment to
court Nepal for years.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing
by Robert Birsel)