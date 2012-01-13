* Facility in NE China to secure more supply for Nestle
* Partnership will make banks more comfortable lending to
farmers
By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING, Jan 12 Swiss food giant Nestle's
move to create a 2.5 billion-yuan ($396 million) joint
venture milk supply centre in northeast China will encourage
local entrepreneurs to enter the industry, said a senior Nestle
executive in China.
Nestle announced earlier this week that it would lead the
investment in Heilongjiang province along with the government of
Shuangcheng city and other investors to establish a dairy
farming institute that was set to become one of China's biggest
fresh milk supply operations within five years.
"By partnering between government, Nestle and local
investors, who can also be farmers, we can create a platform to
make a very significant investment into modernising the milk
district," Heiko Schipper, Nestle's managing director for food
and beverages for greater China, told Reuters.
"You create a concept of shared value where Nestle
guarantees buying milk from farmers, and in such a way
guarantees a cash flow," Schipper said.
"Also the government supports through subsidies and
subsequently banks feel more comfortable lending to farmers," he
said. "So it's a shared-value platform where each partner has a
role."
Nestle's deal with the government of Shuangcheng city, a
major milk-producing region just south of the provincial capital
of Harbin, includes establishing a series of training farms to
teach dairy farm management and technology.
A series of scandals has tainted China's rapidly growing
domestic dairy industry, including the deaths of six children
and nearly 300,000 made ill in 2008 from powdered milk from a
number of producers which was laced with melamine to make it
appear to have higher protein levels.
Also last month China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said it
destroyed milk that had been found to be contaminated with
aflatoxin, a carcinogen.
Nestle's investment "is a way that they can stress that they
represent international-level standards and that they're
introducing them to China," said James Roy, senior researcher
with the Shanghai-based firm China Market Research.
"These safety issues are really at the forefront of Chinese
consumers' minds when they're shopping, especially for food,
especially for their families," Roy said.
While improving safety is not the main catalyst for Nestle's
investment, quality and safety control will be strict, Schipper
said.
"We've always had here in China a direct relationship with
farmers," he said.
"Nestle would never buy from a middleman. We know each and
every farmer individually because he delivers his milk directly
to us," Schipper said. "We want to have full traceability and a
direct relation with the individual farmers, because that is a
key component in ensuring quality."
China is trying to nearly double annual milk production to
64 million tonnes by 2020 from 38 million tonnes currently, as
part of a long-term plan by the ministry of agriculture to
improve nutrition.
The latest expansion by Nestle, whose business in China is
considerably smaller than that of the biggest Chinese dairies
but still ranks among the six largest, could be followed by
other dairy firms.
"We expect to see a trend that most operators ... invest in
and operate some bigger-scale dairy farms and will invest more
to secure their supply," said Jason Yuan, a Shanghai-based
analyst with UOB Kay Hian Research.
Nestle "needs to source locally," Yuan said. "Due to
increasing concern over quality, to own and operate their own
raw milk sources is definitely a good way to ensure the
products' quality."
Nestle's announcement comes three months after farmers in
Shuangcheng alleged that the Swiss company was buying milk from
them at below-market prices.
In response the company said it did not tolerate such
practices.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Greg Mahlich)