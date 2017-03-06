Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
(In MARCH 4 story New Hope corrects to say daily crushing capacity 5,000 tonnes, not 50,000 tonnes, paragraph 2)
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
New Hope and provincial state companies will own 51 percent of the project, which will have a daily capacity of 5,000 tonnes, while U.S. commodity merchant Cargill will hold the remaining 49 percent, he said at a briefing.
China is the world's top soybean buyer.
Liu has built New Hope from a small chicken farm into the country's top animal feed producer, with businesses extending to banking and property and annual sales topping 90 billion yuan ($13.83 billion). (Reporting by Hallie Gu; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alexander Smith)
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.