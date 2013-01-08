By James Pomfret
| GUANGZHOU, China
GUANGZHOU, China Jan 8 Chinese police broke up
scuffles outside the gates of a prominent newspaper in southern
Guangzhou on Tuesday, as Communist Party authorities showed
signs of a taking a harder line against journalists defying
official censorship.
Crowds of people congregated for a second day outside the
liberal Southern Weekly that has become embroiled in a highly
symbolic open revolt against press control in Guangdong, China's
most prosperous and liberal province, but many journalists were
reluctant to call it a full-blown strike.
Guangdong was the birthplace of reforms, begun three decades
ago, that propelled China to become the world's second-largest
economy. How the party responds to the paper's battle against
meddling by propaganda authorities stands to be a key indicator
of new party leader Xi Jinping's reformist inclinations.
The scuffles broke out after supporters of the paper,
published on Thursdays, jeered and skirmished with a small band
of leftists holding posters of Chairman Mao Zedong and signs
denouncing the Southern Weekly as "a traitor newspaper" for
defying the party.
"These people (leftists) are paid agitators of the
government, twisting the truth with propaganda. We had to do
something about it," said pro-press freedom protester Cheng
Qiubo.
Dozens of police officers had to intervene, though the
protests were allowed to continue. Two technicians with a ladder
tried to rig a surveillance camera to the branch of a tree
outside the newspaper gates, but were swiftly surrounded and
shouted down by angry crowds and forced to retreat.
The standoff at the Southern Weekly, long seen as a beacon
of independent and in-depth reporting in China's stilted, highly
controlled media landscape, escalated into a national social
media issue and has triggered demands for the new leadership to
enshrine media freedom.
The drama began late last week when reporters at the weekly
accused censors of replacing an original New Year letter to
readers that called for a constitutional government with another
piece lauding the party's achievements.
Several protesters were called into local police stations to
be questioned, according to a female known by her blogger name
Ran Xiang JieJie, who said this was intended as subtle
"intimidation" to deter further activism.
A purported directive issued by Beijing's Central Propaganda
Department has been widely circulated in media circles and
suggests authorities may be tightening their grip.
While the directive couldn't be independently verified by
Reuters, a journalist at the paper and the China Digital Times
displayed what he said were copies in which authorities
reaffirmed the party's right to censorship, while backing
Guangzhou propaganda chief Tuo Zhen, whom many have been calling
on to quit.
"This situation could be going in a bad direction for us,"
said a source in close touch with Southern Weekly staff.
A controversial editorial by the state-run Global Times that
was published by several Guangdong media outlets, but not any
Southern Media Group publications, blamed foreign forces and
activists such as Chen Guangcheng for inciting the protests, and
said China wasn't ready for dramatic media reform.
Many reporters at the newspaper were reluctant to discuss
their next move.
"It's not a convenient time for me to speak," said Wu Wei,
the paper's social media editor. Other reporters at the paper
said they would continue to fight for editorial freedom.
While some editorial staff at the Southern Weekly were
widely reported to have refused to work since Sunday, some
sources in the parent Southern Media Group say the paper may
still be published on Thursday, with editors from sister
publications possibly brought in to shepherd the paper into
newsstands should staffers refuse to work.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing; Editing by
Nick Macfie)