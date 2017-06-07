UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
HONG KONG, June 7 New World Department Store China Ltd said its parent firm plans to take it private for HK$934.5 million ($120 million), so that it can better tackle a challenging operating environment and take risks in implementing strategy.
Property developer New World Development Co Ltd, which owns 72.29 percent of New World Department Store, is offering HK$2 apiece for all outstanding shares it does not already own.
That represents a 50.4 percent premium to the previous close, the department store operator said a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.