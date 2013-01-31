(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
BEIJING Jan 31 The New York Times said on
Thursday that Chinese hackers had "persistently" attacked its
computers over the past four months since the paper published a
story on Premier Wen Jiabao, but sensitive material related to
the report was not accessed.
The New York Times said the attacks coincided with its
report last October that Wen's family had accumulated at least
$2.7 billion in "hidden riches". China said at the time the
report smeared its name and had ulterior motives.
"For the last four months, Chinese hackers have persistently
attacked The New York Times, infiltrating its computer systems
and getting passwords for its reporters and other employees,"
The Times said on Thursday.
"Security experts hired by The Times to detect and block the
computer attacks gathered digital evidence that Chinese hackers,
using methods that some consultants have associated with the
Chinese military in the past, breached The Times's network."
The hackers broke into the e-mail accounts of Shanghai
bureau chief, David Barboza, who wrote the story on Wen's
family, and Jim Yardley, the paper's South Asia bureau chief in
India who was previously the Beijing bureau chief, it added.
"Computer security experts found no evidence that sensitive
e-mails or files from the reporting of our articles about the
Wen family were accessed, downloaded or copied," said Jill
Abramson, the paper's executive editor.
Security experts found evidence that the hackers stole the
corporate passwords for every Times employee and used those to
gain access to the personal computers of 53 employees, most of
them outside The Times's newsroom, the paper said.
"Experts found no evidence that the intruders used the
passwords to seek information that was not related to the
reporting on the Wen family."
Computer security experts at Mandiant, the company hired by
the newspaper, said the hackers tried to "cloak" the source of
their attacks "by first penetrating computers at United States
universities and routing the attacks through them".
"This matches the subterfuge used in many other attacks that
Mandiant has tracked to China."
The Chinese government has repeatedly said it opposes
hacking and that China too suffers frequently from these kinds
of attacks.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard