BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 1 Western governments
and foreign non-profit groups are pressuring China to revise a
proposed law they say would severely restrict the activities of
non-government organisations, business groups and universities,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The draft law "governing foreign NGOs", which has triggered
a storm of criticism since it was made open for public
consultation last month, requires foreign non-profits to find an
official sponsor, typically a government-backed agency, and
gives broad latitude to the police to regulate activities and
funding.
In a confidential diplomatic document seen by Reuters, the
European Union said China was using the law to "silence
dissenting voices".
The European Union, in its note to China, outlined its
concerns about the laws that would in effect grant law
enforcement authorities sweeping powers to "micro-manage"
foreign NGOs with political, religious and human rights
organisations.
"It's an effort to control foreign organisations under the
guise of law-based governance. These are the prevailing winds of
the time in China," an official from a European country said.
The law comes amid a crackdown on dissent by President Xi
Jinping's administration. His government has detained and jailed
activists and blamed "foreign forces" including foreign NGOs for
the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year.
Under the law, the term "foreign NGO" is so loosely defined
it could apply to an American professor planning to speak at a
Chinese university, foreign trade associations, and overseas
dance troupes performing in China.
The PSB (public security bureau) will "start controlling
everything" related to NGOs in China, according to a second
diplomatic source.
China's public security bureau and the State Council's
legislative affairs office gave no immediate response to faxed
requests from Reuters seeking comment.
A coalition of groups spanning diplomacy, academia, civil
society and business are organising to petition the government
to tone down the law, which could be passed later this year.
The Motion Picture Association of America, the Grocery
Manufacturers Association and the U.S. Grains Council are among
dozens of organisations that promote foreign business interests
in China that are part of discussions with the American Chamber
of Commerce in China on how to lobby the government, according
to a source with direct knowledge of discussions on a joint
letter to Beijing.
These entities couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
"An abnormally high number of people are worried about
blowback. People are saying we have to be careful not to rile up
the beast, but they are not thinking about the broader impact it
could have," the source said.
FEAR OF COLOUR REVOLUTIONS
Foreign non-profits would be barred from having branch
offices in China and would have to submit their activity plan
for the coming year to their official sponsor before November 30
every year, according to the draft.
A person working for a major foreign non-profit organisation
said the registration process would be "a multi-layered death by
bureaucracy" that could force some NGOs out of China.
China says it has about 6,000 foreign NGOs, mostly from the
United States.
The law is a response to the fear of "Colour Revolutions" -
popular uprisings that occurred in former Soviet states - and
the Jasmine Revolution, pro-democracy protests that were snuffed
out quickly in Chinese cities in 2011, said Jia Xijin, professor
of civil society at Beijing's Tsinghua University.
The European Chamber of Commerce in China said the law would
raise compliance costs for these NGOs.
"This in turn will likely reduce the ability and possible
willingness of such NGOs to work in China, and subsequently
limit both Chinese and foreign businesses from benefiting from
the value they add," European Chamber President Joerg Wuttke
said in a statement.
Although the law was formulated to safeguard foreign NGOs'
"lawful rights and interests", critics say it could hamper the
growth of civil society in China. Many foreign NGOs disburse
money to grassroots NGOs, say NGO operators and sources.
Already some activists in China say they have been
threatened by police and state security agents to sever ties to
and funding from foreign entities.
NGO representatives who "subvert state power", "engage in or
provide financial assistance for political activities" can be
detained for up to 15 days, fined up to 300,000 yuan and
investigated for "criminal liability".
The publication of the draft comes a month after police
charged the legal representative and administrative director of
Transition Institute, a think-tank that researches business,
business regulations, reform and civil society, with "illegal
business operations".
