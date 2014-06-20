BEIJING, June 20 China has quietly begun a probe
into the operations of foreign non-government bodies in the
country, to prepare for tighter regulations in future, as part
of a security drive ordered by a new national panel headed by
President Xi Jinping.
Non-government organisations have mushroomed in China in
recent years, and can have a confrontational relationship with
the government, especially if they work with sensitive groups,
such as sex workers or drug addicts.
Many foreign NGOs also operate in China, though they have
traditionally registered as businesses as the approval process
is easier. Beijing has treated some of them with suspicion,
worried they may try and spread foreign values.
While the government requires all NGOs in China to register
with it, the process is often difficult, driving many Chinese
and foreign NGOs to operate under the radar.
The probe into the activities of foreign NGOs emerged after
a website of the Yuncheng city government in the northern
province of Shanxi published details this week, apparently
inadvertently, which were picked up by Chinese media on Friday.
The national security commission has ordered a "nationwide
comprehensive and thorough investigation of overseas NGOs and
their activities, to find out the basic situation," the city
government said in the notice.
The move is intended to lay the foundation for strengthening
and standardising management as the next step, it said, adding
that the campaign begun in May will run until the end of July.
The posting was removed after Chinese media, including the
website of the influential magazine Caijing, drew attention to
the plan.
The survey of overseas NGOs must be conducted in a
responsible fashion to "safeguard the security of the national
political system and social stability," the notice said.
The national security commission was only unveiled last
year, and serves as a key tool for Xi's administration to
coordinate responses to domestic and foreign security
challenges, including social unrest.
Authorities in at least four other locations have announced
similar plans to probe foreign NGOs.
In an urgent notice on their website last week, education
authorities in Pinghe county of southeastern Fujian province
demanded that schools and kindergartens do a full survey of the
overseas NGOs with which they or their employees and students
work.
The southern province of Guangdong announced in April that
it would launch a survey of social bodies and overseas NGOs to
gather information, and ease regulation of their activities.
Xi's government has launched a sweeping crackdown on freedom
of expression and association since coming to power last year,
including the jailing of anti-corruption activists who have
pushed for officials to disclose their assets.
(Reporting by Li Hui and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)