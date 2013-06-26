(Corrects to remove reference to amount of Wang's eventual
shareholding, adds line to clarify that shareholding might drop
in paragraph 12)
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, June 25 The mysterious Chinese
businessman behind a $40 billion plan to build a canal through
Nicaragua pledged transparency on Tuesday - but refused to
reveal where he attended college.
Wang Jing, 40, who says his initial wealth came from a gold
mine investment in Cambodia, is the only public face for a
project that on paper would challenge the Panama Canal's
monopoly on shipping oil, ore and containers between Atlantic
and Gulf of Mexico ports and Asian markets via Central America.
Nicaragua's Congress last week granted Wang's Cayman
Islands-registered HKND company a 50-year concession to develop
the canal, following a September agreement with president Daniel
Ortega. HKND in turn is a unit of HK Nicaragua Canal Development
Investment Co., Ltd, a firm Wang had registered in Hong Kong
just a month before the deal with Ortega.
Wang denied any family connection to the Chinese government,
military or ruling Communist Party. Connections, or guanxi, are
often the hidden ingredient behind sudden success in China.
"I always hoped people would pay attention to the project
and not to me personally," he told a news conference at a luxury
hotel in central Beijing.
"I am a very normal Chinese citizen. I couldn't be more
normal."
The plan - which has generated a lot of scepticism from
industry experts - is to build a 286-km (178-mile) canal
connecting the Caribbean with the Pacific via Lake Nicaragua,
Central America's largest freshwater lake.
It would cost about four years' worth of Nicaragua's annual
gross domestic product, and would likely be three times longer
than the Panama Canal, which took a decade to build.
Speaking later in an interview with Reuters, Wang said HKND
would head a consortium of partners that would operate "fairly,
impartially and openly" and might include international firms.
It would be financed by large Chinese and international
banks that he declined to name, although he said financing
negotiations were going smoothly.
A likely partner is China Railway Construction,
one of the country's largest state-owned infrastructure
developers, according to HKND materials promoting the project.
Another of Wang's companies, the unlisted Xinwei Telecom
Enterprise Group, signed a cooperation accord with China Railway
earlier this year.
On one point, Wang was explicit - although his share in HKND
might drop, he would remain in charge. He owns 100 percent of
HKND.
"Any future partners or consortium will respect my views and
opinions very much," he said.
Wang projected annual shipping revenues of $5.5 billion when
the canal is at full capacity. The deal calls for construction
to be completed in five years, but contains no penalties for
delay. Once constructed, ownership of the concession would
gradually return to Nicaragua.
The tall, round-faced Wang was unknown when he privatised
loss-making state-owned Xinwei in 2010 and transformed it.
Xinwei booked over 2 billion yuan ($325.46 million) in profits
last year, Chinese media reported, mostly building wireless
networks in other countries.
Xinwei's website carries photographs of Xi Jinping, now
China's president, and Li Keqiang, now premier, visiting Xinwei.
Wang told journalists he studied traditional Chinese
medicine, but added it was "inconvenient" to say at which
university. He then took an interest in mining in Southeast
Asia, including the Cambodian gold mine, he said.
Wang said he lived in his native Beijing with his mother,
younger brother and daughter. Corporate records show a hotel
management company registered to Wang and his brother, Wang
Peng, as well as other small entertainment and
telecommunications companies under their names.
Reuters was not able to locate the hotel management company
at its registered address.
Wang's nearly 40 percent stake in Xinwei is worth about $1
billion, based on the asking price for a minority share in the
firm currently on sale by state-owned Datang Telecommunications.
($1 = 6.1451 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Editing by Dean Yates)