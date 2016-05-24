(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON, May 24 China is importing more nickel
than ever before.
Headline imports of refined metal hit a new all-time record
high of 49,012 tonnes in April.
The cumulative tally of 157,600 tonnes over the first four
months of the year represents a 115,000-tonne increase over the
same period of last year.
Imports of ferronickel have also surged to 294,700 tonnes so
far this year, which is already more than any previous calendar
year with the exception of 2015.
Somewhere in this flow of material lies an unfolding bull
narrative, one of falling Chinese production and resurgent
demand.
The problem is that there is too much else going on in the
import data to get a good view of the shifting Chinese nickel
landscape.
RUSSIAN ROULETTE WHEEL
When it comes to refined nickel, the core driver of rising
imports is the flow of Russian metal into China.
Russia's Norilsk Nickel is one of the world's largest
producers of the metal so has always accounted for some of
China's imports needs in the past.
But the amount of Russian metal entering the country has
grown from around 45 percent of total imports in 2012 and 2013
to 72 percent so far this year. In April itself Russian metal
accounted for 80 percent of all imports.
The game changer was last year's decision by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (ShFE) to allow Norilsk brands to be delivered
against its new, booming nickel contract.
What has ensued amounts to a wholesale relocation of Russian
nickel from the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system to
China.
Russian full-plate cathode used to account for just about
all of LME stocks but it now represents only 40 percent of the
total.
ShFE stocks, meanwhile, have mushroomed to 91,715 tonnes
from just 3,100 tonnes this time last year, when the Shanghai
contract had only just started trading. The ShFE doesn't provide
a breakdown of its stocks by origin but it's a fair bet that
most of what it holds is in the form of Russian metal.
If Russian imports were running at historical levels of
around 120,000 tonnes annualised, imports of refined metal would
still be up but by a significantly reduced degree.
INDONESIA THE NEW NPI PRODUCER
Something very similar is happening in terms of inflating
the headline figure for ferronickel imports.
The single largest source of imports this year has been
Indonesia, which has accounted for 196,400 tonnes, or 67
percent, of the total import picture.
But this material from Indonesia isn't ferronickel at all
but rather nickel pig iron from a new plant operated by China's
Tsingshan.
The price of imported material from Indonesia has averaged
$1,041 per tonne so far this year, compared with over $2,000 for
ferronickel from established producers such as New Caledonia,
Brazil and Colombia.
The Tsingshan plant, currently ramping up to 90,000-tonne
per year Phase II capacity, is the poster child for Indonesia's
build-out of its own processing capacity after the imposition of
a ban on raw materials.
However, the inclusion of this lower-grade material in the
ferronickel category of China's imports is serving to distort
the data. If it weren't there, ferronickel imports would have
totalled just 98,000 tonnes, well within historical norms.
ORE IMPORTS FALLING
The only category of nickel import that is in decline is
that for nickel ore, the life-blood of China's own massive
nickel pig iron production sector.
Indonesian imports have been non-existent ever since the
country imposed its ban on exports of unprocessed minerals at
the start of 2014.
The supply gap has been filled in large part by ore from the
Philippines, although imports have fallen quite sharply so far
this year to 4.16 million tonnes from 6.65 million in the first
four months of 2015.
This may in part be seasonal, a consequence of the rainy
season in the Philippines which inhibits both mining and
shipping, but it may also be partly down to price. The country's
ore producers warned in March of their intention to reduce both
production and exports this year.
Either way, it will put further pressure on China's NPI
sector, particularly since stockpiles of Indonesian ore are
thought to be running very low.
The latest assessment by analysts at Macquarie Bank is that
the Philippines can probably supply enough ore to support
Chinese NPI production at a rate of 350,000-400,000 tonnes per
year.
That is, by their own admission, above the consensus view
but it still marks a contraction for a sector that used to
generate over 500,000 tonnes per year.
Indeed, the latest assessment from the International Nickel
Study Group (INSG) is that Chinese nickel production slid by
almost 18 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Demand for nickel units from China's stainless steel sector
is, meanwhile, proving much stronger than expected.
That's a reflection of the broader return to growth of
China's steel production sector but also of a shift towards
production of the nickel-rich 300-series of stainless steel
products.
Macquarie has just upgraded its global nickel demand growth
forecast for this year from 1.3 percent to 4.4 percent, largely
on the back of expected 4.0 percent growth in Chinese 300-series
stainless production.
STOCKS SHIFT MASKS MARKET SHIFT
The more bullish picture starting to emerge in China is all
part and parcel of the broader global shift from a state of
chronic supply surplus to one of growing shortfall.
The last year that the nickel market was in deficit was in
2011, according to the INSG.
But the Group estimates a small 600-tonne deficit in the
first quarter of this year, largely thanks to an 8,200-tonne
shortfall in March itself. nL3N18G5J8
These are still highly marginal numbers relative to the size
of stocks in the nickel market, which is why nickel's is a
slow-burn bull story.
But the market is showing every sign of shifting to
supply-demand deficit, even if it's difficult to discern right
now because of the mass movement of inventory from west to east.
