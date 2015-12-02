(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Dec 2 Even within the bombed-out
landscape that is the industrial metals sector right now nickel
is something of a stand-out.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME) the price for three-month
delivery is trading around $9,000 per tonne, a level
last seen during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC)
in 2008.
Last month it fell further than even that historical
yardstick, hitting $8,145, the lowest price since 2003. London
nickel is now down by 40 percent since the start of the year.
The next worst performer, zinc, is down by "only" 30 percent.
"Nickel prices have already seriously deviated from the
market fundamentals and the whole industrial chain has fallen
into a vicious circle."
That's how Chinese nickel producers described the current
state of affairs in an open letter announcing plans to cut
production from this month.
The producers' language is a coded attack on speculators
operating on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and echoes
allegations of "malicious" short-selling made by other Chinese
metal producers.
But is nickel's "vicious circle" just about excess
speculative activity or does it result from a supply chain that
simply can't rebalance in reaction to demand weakness?
CHINESE PRODUCERS VS CHINESE SPECULATORS
There is no doubt that nickel has been singled out for
particularly harsh treatment by the bear army operating across
all the SHFE-traded metals.
The Shanghai contract was only launched in April
this year but got off to a running start with strong volumes and
open interest.
******************************************************
Graphic on SHFE nickel price, open interest and volume:
tmsnrt.rs/1PuPEUF
******************************************************
Both have seen extraordinary surges over the last month or
so as the price has collapsed, mirroring trading patterns across
the suite of base metals traded in Shanghai.
The scale of positioning suggests that Chinese hedge funds,
which have been in the metals news all year, have been joined by
what seems to be a retail crowd attack on all industrial metals.
Maybe it's because metals are a way of expressing a bear
view on the whole Chinese growth story that is no longer
possible on the stock market after the authorities clamped down
on short selling.
Whatever the murky origins, this bear attack is generating a
fight-back by Chinese metal producers across the board.
In the case of nickel this will take the form of production
cuts by eight major producers, a mix of refined metal and nickel
pig iron (NPI) operators.
In addition, nickel producers are asking the Chinese
government to consider buying up 30,000 tonnes of surplus metal,
a form of emergency state aid last used in 2009.
GOOD NEWS FOR GORO, NOT FOR NICKEL
It remains to be seen just how effective these cutbacks will
be. The political messaging may be more important than the
market impact.
As ever with such collective efforts, there are question
marks as to just who will cut what and how long the agreement
holds together before one or more participants are tempted to
break ranks.
But the bigger problem facing Chinese producers is that
while they are cutting output, others are still churning out
more units.
Brazil's Vale, for example, said on Tuesday it
expects to lift production at its Goro operations in New
Caledonia by 50 percent next year.
This is good news for Vale, which has struggled for years to
master the new, problematic high-pressure acid leaching
technology used by Goro.
Designed to produce 58,000 tonnes per year of nickel
products, Goro produced just 18,700 tonnes last year in what was
its fourth year of operation. Production in the third quarter
was equivalent to an annualised run rate of 29,000 tonnes.
But it is decidedly not good news for a nickel market that
is now looking to align production with weakening demand.
Nor is Goro the only plant still in ramp-up mode.
The Ambatovy plant in Madagascar is close to reaching its
nameplate capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year.
The Ramu project in Papua New Guinea has just experienced
its best quarterly production rate since starting up in 2012 and
is, according to minority shareholder Highlands Pacific
, on course for full capacity of 31,000 tonnes next
year.
Lagging behind the others is the 60,000-tonne per year
Koniambo ferronickel plant in New Caledonia, where Glencore
is rebuilding one of the furnaces at its new plant.
All these projects were planned and launched at a time of
much higher prices. Now operators have little choice but to
compensate for the sunk costs of construction by bringing them
on stream as quickly as they can, which is not very quickly in
most cases.
VICIOUS CIRCLE
While new capacity is still coming on stream, existing
producers outside of China have largely failed to react to the
collapse in pricing.
True, a couple of smaller operators have been forced into
administration but even one of these, Mirabela Nickel,
is still producing metal at its Brazilian operations, albeit at
reduced rates.
Everyone else is standing pat, even though industry cost
curves suggest that all but a few are losing money.
Why?
The answer is in large part because everyone assumes that
China's nickel pig iron (NPI) sector is set to collapse over the
next year.
In part this is also down to the low pricing environment but
in larger part it is because Chinese NPI producers haven't found
a sustainable replacement for the nickel ore they were sourcing
from Indonesia before that country banned exports at the start
of 2014.
Replacement ore from the Philippines has not fully filled
the gap and the huge stocks of Indonesian ore accumulated prior
to the export ban are largely depleted.
It follows that China's NPI production must fall, creating a
gap in the supply chain that must be filled by others. Everyone
else, in other words, is hanging on in there in the firm belief
that NPI closures will in themselves rebalance the market.
This is the real vicious circle facing nickel producers
everywhere.
In the current bear environment where weak demand is the
overriding price driver, differentiation between metals price
performance reflects differentiation between supply response.
And quite evidently nickel is failing the supply response
test. It's worth considering that the only other metallic
commodity that has fallen below GFC levels is iron ore, where
major producers are also bringing on new supply in the face of
demand weakness.
The simple fact is that the global nickel market is still
generating fresh monthly supply surplus, running at 55,600
tonnes over the first nine months of 2015, according to the
International Nickel Study Group.
The massed ranks of short-sellers on Shanghai may understand
little about the confused and confusing nuances of global nickel
supply but if they did, would they change their trading stance
or double up their bearish bets?
(Editing by David Evans)