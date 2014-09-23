(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 23 It's now a full eight months
since Indonesia turned off the supply of nickel ore to China's
giant nickel pig iron (NPI) sector.
The unexpected fulfilment in January of a long-standing
promise to ban exports of unprocessed minerals such as nickel
ore sent the London nickel market on a super-charged rally,
which peaked in May at a high of $21,625 per tonne.
Much of those gains have since been given back as the market
kicks its heels waiting for some tangible sign of supply stress,
not least in China. On the London Metal Exchange (LME),
benchmark three-month nickel was trading either side of
$17,000 on Tuesday morning.
China, however, is not playing its expected role in the
nickel story, the country's latest trade figures representing
another dousing of cold water for the many nickel bulls.
IMPORTS SURPRISE
Not that there has been any resumption in Indonesian exports
of nickel ore.
China's trade figures for August showed imports of just
39,000 tonnes, very much in line with the previous three months.
This material is, in all likelihood, iron ore with a high nickel
content that China's customs department has misclassified.
Moreover, the latest figures from the International Nickel
Study Group show Indonesian mined nickel output collapsing to
138,000 tonnes in the January-July period from 421,000 tonnes a
year earlier.
Indonesian production and Chinese import figures confirm the
seismic changes under way in Indonesia, which is using the ban
to force its mining sector down the value-added route of
processing.
*************************************************************
Graphic on China's nickel ore imports:
link.reuters.com/syc92w
*************************************************************
However, what is surprising is the volume of material now
flowing to China from the Philippines.
The latter has historically been the second-most important
source of ore for China's NPI producers, but less favoured than
Indonesia because its ore is lower-grade.
As such, it was widely expected that Chinese imports from
the Philippines would rise after the Indonesian ban as NPI
players attempted to diversify their sourcing of raw materials.
But not to the extent we're now seeing.
Imports of ore from the Philippines topped 5 million tonnes
in August for the second month running. Indeed, August's tally
of 5.33 million tonnes marked an all-time high with cumulative
imports in 2014 now up 26 percent at 22.61 million tonnes.
The figures now match peak volumes from Indonesia prior to
the implementation of the ban at the start of this year, causing
analysts to do a collective double-take on a country that had
been collectively viewed as a second-tier supplier.
True, the Philippines has shown signs of wanting to follow
Indonesia down the same path of value-added processing for its
minerals sector but any ban on ore exports is still a long way
away, even if the formulation and enactment of any legislation
move faster than in Indonesia.
In the interim, the Philippines looks capable of supplying
far more replacement ore for Chinese NPI producers than anyone
expected.
The grade issues haven't gone away but there are anecdotal
reports of NPI operators blending Philippine ore with stockpiled
Indonesian material to extend their raw materials pipeline.
There are also cost implications for NPI producers of using
lower-grade feed, but the key take-away is that Philippine
material is filling the gap left by the Indonesian ban far more
efficiently than anticipated.
That impacts the bull narrative time-line of NPI production
starting to fall, and fall significantly, over the second half
of 2014 and into 2015.
EXPORTS SURPRISE
Even more worrying for bulls is what is happening with
China's trade in refined nickel.
*************************************************************
Graphic on China's net trade in refined nickel:
link.reuters.com/wyc92w
*************************************************************
Import volumes might reasonably have been expected to be
trending higher right now as the Indonesian ban translated into
supply stress in the Chinese market.
Far from it, however.
Imports of refined nickel have fallen 11 percent in the
first eight months of this year.
Even worse, from a bull's perspective, exports are booming.
August's total of 17,910 tonnes brings the cumulative
year-to-date total to 80,760 tonnes, compared with just 35,000
tonnes in the same period of 2013.
Indeed, at a refined nickel level China has turned net
exporter for the first time ever over the last three months.
Where is all this metal coming from?
There is a steep 15 percent tax on exports of refined
nickel, which strongly suggests this metal has been stored in
bonded warehouses within China. It wouldn't have paid any import
duties or value-added tax and can therefore be re-exported
without paying the export tax.
It's possible that some of this metal has been flushed out
of China's bonded zones by the tightening of credit supply in
the wake of the Qingdao port scandal.
Certainly, there have been robust flows of metal to
countries hosting LME good-delivery locations such as Malaysia
(19,900 tonnes so far this year) and South Korea (9,700 tonnes).
But a relocation of metal to safer-haven storage doesn't fit
particularly well with other export flows to countries such as
the United States (5,000 tonnes), India (6,200 tonnes) and even
Italy (1,100 tonnes).
It's hard to avoid the conclusion that China is currently
embarked on a massive destocking cycle with the pull of recently
elevated prices as important as the push of post-Qingdao credit
conditions.
CHALLENGING THE NARRATIVE
Either way, it's not what the market expected eight months
after the Indonesian export ban. China is giving every
appearance of being awash with nickel at a time when everyone
else thought it would be starting to experience a supply deficit
caused by the mass closure of NPI capacity.
Now, what's going on in the fragmented NPI sector is as
obscure as it has ever been. It's quite possible that cost
pressures are building and some of the weaker players are indeed
exiting the market. Visibility is too poor to say with any
degree of certainty.
Nor should we forget that Chinese stainless steel producers,
who are the ultimate buyers of all that NPI, might be stepping
up imports of nickel in other forms such as stainless scrap,
which don't make it into the country's trade headlines.
It's noticeable, for example, that imports of ferronickel
have mushroomed by 76 percent to 160,100 tonnes so far this
year.
But that can't mask the challenges to the accepted nickel
bull narrative posed by those booming Philippine ore imports and
Chinese refined metal exports.
One or the other trend is going to have to change to get the
narrative back on track.
It could be a long wait, though, and a lot longer than the
nickel bulls were expecting.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)