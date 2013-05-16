* More low-cost nickel-pig-iron capacity to weigh on prices

* About 300,000 T expected to come onstream in few months

* Demand to fall as stainless steel mills conduct May-Aug maintenance

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, May 16 China's producers of nickel-pig-iron are racing to upgrade their facilities as reduced demand from stainless steel mills and weaker nickel prices drive them to cut costs.

That could boost low-cost capacity and weigh further on prices in the world's top consumer, in turn pressuring London Metal Exchange nickel prices that have already fallen 12 percent so far this year.

In the domestic market, spot nickel NI-1-CCNMM has dropped 20 percent from this year's high in January, although around 50 percent of nickel-pig-iron capacity is currently idle after economic slowdown reduced demand from the stainless steel sector, the main consumer of nickel.

"We will take this time when demand is weak and prices are low to close our facility to change it into a new, modern one," said a manager at a producer of nickel-pig-iron, a low-grade ferro-nickel used in stainless steel production.

The firm's new facility will start output in the second half of the year, cutting production costs, she said.

"Some producers are able to sell at about 930 yuan per 1 percent of metal and still more than cover their costs," the manager said, adding that her firm's costs were higher than current prices, without giving further details.

She was referring to nickel-pig-iron containing 10-15 percent of metal.

COMING ONSTREAM

Other producers are building low-cost capacity as well, with at least 300,000 tonnes set to come onstream in the next few months, said Wang Lixin, an analyst at information provider umetal.com.

China currently has more than 8 million tonnes a year of smelting capacity to process ores for nickel-pig-iron, with output of metal typically depending on ore grades.

In 2012, it produced over 350,000 tonnes of metal, covering about half the country's total nickel consumption.

Large stainless steel mills paid 930-950 yuan per 1 percent of metal content for nickel-pig-iron containing 10-15 percent of metal in May, down 19-21 percent from January, sources at producers said. Prices were about 1,100 yuan in April and 1,170 yuan in March.

FADING APPETITE

Increasing low-cost capacity of ferro-nickel is likely to continue to weigh on prices amid weak demand, said Xu Aidong, senior analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.

"Supply is still plentiful even though prices have fallen, because producers are still producing."

Appetite for nickel-pig-iron and refined nickel are expected to fall further in the next three months as stainless steel mills slow production for maintenance work.

Tougher measures from Beijing in battling pollution and excessive capacity in some sectors will also affect demand for stainless steel, Xu said.

Apparent consumption of stainless steel fell nearly 2 percent to 3.33 million tonnes in the first quarter of the year, from the previous quarter, according to data from an industry body.

Production of stainless steel also dropped near 2 percent to 4.41 million tonnes in the first quarter from the quarter before, the data showed.

Meanwhile, weak demand has cut imports of nickel ore in May from April, trade sources said.

Stocks of nickel ore at China's seven main ports stood at about 16.38 million tonnes last Friday versus about 16.89 million tonnes in late February and a record 18.2 million tonnes at the end of December 2012, said Wang at umetal.com.

(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)