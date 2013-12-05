* Nickel-pig-iron output unclear on Indonesia's ore export
ban
* Refined nickel importers make flexible plans on term
shipments
* China nickel demand at 820,000 T in 2014 vs 780,000 in
2013 - Antaike
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Dec 5 China's refined nickel
importers are negotiating 2014 term deals with suppliers that
give them the flexibility of adjusting shipment volumes
depending on how Indonesia's proposed ban on ore exports turns
out.
The Southeast Asian nation has said it will ban unprocessed
ore exports from January 2014, but is rethinking it in order to
keep export revenues flowing in. On Thursday lawmakers rejected
a government bid to water down the planned ban.
A ban on ore exports from next month will boost China's
demand for refined metal by hurting output of cheaper substitute
nickel-pig-iron. Higher imports of spot refined nickel by the
world's biggest user of the metal could support global prices
that have fallen nearly 20 percent this year.
Some 60 percent of nickel consumption in China is covered by
nickel-pig-iron, a low-grade ferro-nickel used for stainless
steel production. So widespread is its use now that China has
become the world's biggest and dominant producer of
nickel-pig-iron.
Most of the raw material for making the ferro-nickel comes
from Indonesia. The Southeast Asian country provided 55 percent
of China's 57 million tonnes of nickel ores and concentrate
imports in January-October, the bulk of which was laterite ore
used to make nickel-pig-iron, according to analysts.
Given the uncertain situation about Indonesian exports,
importers of refined nickel are negotiating flexible term
shipments with suppliers for 2014, traders said.
An executive at a Chinese importer said his firm had asked a
big supplier to ship between 200 tonnes and 500 tonnes per month
in 2014, compared to 300 and 400 tonnes this year. The firm will
decide the monthly imports according to spot demand.
Suppliers had offered premiums of about $160 per tonne over
the London Metal Exchange nickel prices for
smelting grades of refined nickel for 2014 term shipments to the
firm, compared to $140-$180 in 2013, he said.
"We have booked some 2014 term shipments at premium of $160
per tonne which we don't think is high," the executive added.
BOOSTING INVENTORIES
For their part, nickel-pig-iron producers in China have been
boosting their inventories of laterite ore in anticipation of
the Indonesian ban. They and other importers have built at least
2.5 million tonnes of ore stocks in October and November.
The stocks in the seven largest Chinese ports rose 16
percent to 18.92 million tonnes in end-November from 16.38
million tonnes in end-September, data from information provider
Umetal.com showed.
Stocks in all ports in China should be more than 23 million
tonnes of laterite ore, said Wang Lixin, analyst at Umetal.com.
The estimated stocks would contain 345,000 tonnes of nickel
based on average metal content of 1.5 percent in ore imports.
"Producers have been building ore stocks ahead of
Indonesia's planned ban in January," said a manager at a
nickel-pig-iron producer.
The high ore stocks would support strong production of
nickel-pig-iron in the first half of 2014 and the production
would slow in the second half as ore imports fall, said Xu
Aidong, chief analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.
China's nickel output may surpass 720,000 tonnes of metal in
2014 compared to 680,000 tonnes expected this year, Xu
estimated. Of the 2014 output, about 500,000 tonnes would be
metal from nickel-pig-iron versus 470,000-480,000 in 2013.
Nickel use in China is likely to surpass 820,000 tonnes of
metal in 2014 as stainless steel output rises to cover higher
demand from infrastructure and building projects, compared to
about 780,000 tonnes expected for this year, Antaike forecast.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)