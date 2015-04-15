By Polly Yam
| HONG KONG, April 15
HONG KONG, April 15 The six Chinese producers
approved to supply nickel against the Shanghai Futures
Exchange's new contract for the metal may not be able to provide
sufficient output to fill July deliveries, yielding a bump in
prices in the near term in China.
Insufficient supply from these producers - plus their
unwillingness to sell at current low futures prices - have
helped widen the premiums of spot prices for locally produced
refined nickel to as much as 1,400-1,500 yuan ($230-$240) per
tonne over imported metal this week, according to data provider
SMM. That's at least twice as much as premiums were before the
Shanghai nickel contract started trading on March 27.
The most-active Shanghai nickel contract for July
has lost 7 percent since then, as high Chinese prices prompted
arbitrage selling in Shanghai and buying on the London Metal
Exchange, as well as short-selling as prices dropped.
Some of the producers are now cutting spot sales due to low
prices, raising fears that the shorts may be forced to cover
their positions or be squeezed, pointing to higher prices to
come, said industry and market sources.
"Prices are too low and we have no profits anymore. We
basically do not sell spot nickel currently," said an executive
at one of the six producers, whose production are registered for
the delivery to the Shanghai nickel contract <0#SNI:>.
The producers whose output is deliverable to the Shanghai
futures contract include the Jinchuan Group, Xinjiang
Xinxin Mining and Shanxi Huaze Nickel & Cobalt.
Still, delivery volumes needed for July are likely to shrink
as some investors exit their shorts. Relief could also come if
the Shanghai exchange approves imported nickel from producers
such as Russia's Norilsk Nickel for delivery against
the futures contracts, the sources said.
The Shanghai exchange and Norilsk have been discussing
delivery of Russian metal against the nickel contracts for the
past two months, although no timing of an approval has been
indicated so far, one of the Chinese producer sources and a
source at a metals broker said.
The exchange and Norilsk declined to comment on any talks on
deliveries.
Open positions in July nickel on Wednesday require about
66,000 tonnes of the metal for deliveries by the settlement date
of July 15, an amount nearly double China's refined nickel
production in December 2014.
Russia provided more than half of China's imports of 130,617
tonnes of refined nickel and alloy in 2014.
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in MOSCOW; Editing by
Tom Hogue)