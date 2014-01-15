* Alumina refineries less likely to be built quickly due to high investment

* Bosai cancels plans to build alumina complex in Indonesia

* Hongqiao holds 17-18 mln T of bauxite stocks for production

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Jan 15 Chinese firms are speeding up plans to build refineries in Indonesia to produce nickel pig iron, a substitute for higher grade refined nickel in stainless steel, after Jakarta banned exports of unprocessed ore.

However, plans by Chinese firms to build more expensive alumina refineries were proceeding less quickly, due to the much bigger investments required and caution over policy flip-flops in the Southeast Asian country, industry sources said.

Seeking to force miners to build processing plants in Indonesia, the country on Sunday banned exports of nickel ores and bauxite, the ore for alumina production, hurting its biggest buyer China.

A business manager at a nickel pig iron producer in China said the firm would relocate a blast furnace to a plant in Indonesia soon and ship nickel pig iron with 4 percent metal content back to plants in China in the second half of 2014. The metal would be processed into 10-15 percent grades.

Other Chinese firms would try to speed up building refineries because nickel pig iron with 4 percent metal could be produced easily and could be exported, the manager said.

China is the world's biggest producer of nickel pig iron, a low-grade ferro-nickel made from imported laterite nickel ores and used by stainless steel producers.

Nickel pig iron with 4 percent metal content is used in China for the 200 grade of stainless steel, mostly for home appliance and kitchenware. Nickel pig iron with 10-15 percent metal content is used in the most-popular 304 grade for things such as buildings and making cars.

Ahead of the Indonesian ban, China built up 40 million tonnes of imported laterite nickel ore stocks, or nearly a year of consumption, according to information provider umetal.com.

Reflecting expectations of reduced ore supply from Indonesia, prices of alternative supplies have risen. Prices for Philippine ore containing 1.8 percent of nickel hit $38.50 per wet tonne this week, free on board, from $35.50 in December, traders said.

Chinese firms were more cautious about building alumina refineries in Indonesia, officials at refineries in China said, while one firm had cancelled its plans entirely.

Bosai Minerals has pulled out of a plan to build 2 million-tonne-a-year complex in Indonesia. A company official said it was focusing on developing two existing bauxite mines in Guyana and Ghana and may ship bauxite from the two mines to China if domestic bauxite prices were sufficiently high.

However, China Hongqiao Group Ltd's alumina refinery in Indonesia was due to be completed by the end of 2014, a company official said.

Hongqiao expected the firm would resume bauxite exports from Indonesia in the second half of 2014, after getting a policy break from the government because it was building a refinery.

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) and Shandong Nanshan Aluminium also plan to build refineries.

A Nanshan spokeswoman declined to comment on its progress, while a spokesman at Chalco was not immediately available.

Chinese refiners, which rely on Indonesian bauxite imports, would use stocks while seeking other ore suppliers, the officials at alumina refineries and analysts said.

Hongqiao's refinery in China has a capacity to produce 3 million tonnes of alumina production annually and had 17-18 million tonnes of bauxite stocks, a company official said.

The stocks should be able to produce more than 6 million tonnes of alumina, assuming an average 2.7 tonnes of Indonesian bauxite for 1 tonne of alumina, used for aluminium production.

Chalco's Shandong unit was its only refinery using imported bauxite and held more than 3 million tonnes of bauxite stocks currently, enough for about four months, a company source said.

Boosted by expectations of higher import demand from China, spot alumina prices had risen to $336 a tonne, free-on-board, versus $326 in December in the international market, traders said. (Editing by Ed Davies)