By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Jan 15 Chinese firms are speeding up
plans to build refineries in Indonesia to produce nickel pig
iron, a substitute for higher grade refined nickel in stainless
steel, after Jakarta banned exports of unprocessed ore.
However, plans by Chinese firms to build more expensive
alumina refineries were proceeding less quickly, due to the much
bigger investments required and caution over policy flip-flops
in the Southeast Asian country, industry sources said.
Seeking to force miners to build processing plants in
Indonesia, the country on Sunday banned exports of nickel ores
and bauxite, the ore for alumina production, hurting its biggest
buyer China.
A business manager at a nickel pig iron producer in China
said the firm would relocate a blast furnace to a plant in
Indonesia soon and ship nickel pig iron with 4 percent metal
content back to plants in China in the second half of 2014. The
metal would be processed into 10-15 percent grades.
Other Chinese firms would try to speed up building
refineries because nickel pig iron with 4 percent metal could be
produced easily and could be exported, the manager said.
China is the world's biggest producer of nickel pig iron, a
low-grade ferro-nickel made from imported laterite nickel ores
and used by stainless steel producers.
Nickel pig iron with 4 percent metal content is used in
China for the 200 grade of stainless steel, mostly for home
appliance and kitchenware. Nickel pig iron with 10-15 percent
metal content is used in the most-popular 304 grade for things
such as buildings and making cars.
Ahead of the Indonesian ban, China built up 40 million
tonnes of imported laterite nickel ore stocks, or nearly a year
of consumption, according to information provider umetal.com.
Reflecting expectations of reduced ore supply from
Indonesia, prices of alternative supplies have risen. Prices for
Philippine ore containing 1.8 percent of nickel hit $38.50 per
wet tonne this week, free on board, from $35.50 in December,
traders said.
Chinese firms were more cautious about building alumina
refineries in Indonesia, officials at refineries in China said,
while one firm had cancelled its plans entirely.
Bosai Minerals has pulled out of a plan to build 2
million-tonne-a-year complex in Indonesia. A company official
said it was focusing on developing two existing bauxite mines in
Guyana and Ghana and may ship bauxite from the two mines to
China if domestic bauxite prices were sufficiently high.
However, China Hongqiao Group Ltd's alumina
refinery in Indonesia was due to be completed by the end of
2014, a company official said.
Hongqiao expected the firm would resume bauxite exports from
Indonesia in the second half of 2014, after getting a policy
break from the government because it was building a refinery.
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)
and Shandong Nanshan Aluminium also plan to build
refineries.
A Nanshan spokeswoman declined to comment on its progress,
while a spokesman at Chalco was not immediately available.
Chinese refiners, which rely on Indonesian bauxite imports,
would use stocks while seeking other ore suppliers, the
officials at alumina refineries and analysts said.
Hongqiao's refinery in China has a capacity to produce 3
million tonnes of alumina production annually and had 17-18
million tonnes of bauxite stocks, a company official said.
The stocks should be able to produce more than 6 million
tonnes of alumina, assuming an average 2.7 tonnes of Indonesian
bauxite for 1 tonne of alumina, used for aluminium production.
Chalco's Shandong unit was its only refinery using imported
bauxite and held more than 3 million tonnes of bauxite stocks
currently, enough for about four months, a company source said.
Boosted by expectations of higher import demand from China,
spot alumina prices had risen to $336 a tonne, free-on-board,
versus $326 in December in the international market, traders
said.
