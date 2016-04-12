BRIEF-United Parcel Service announces offering of C$750 mln of senior notes
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing
BEIJING, April 12 China has offered Nigeria a loan worth $6 billion to fund infrastructure projects in Africa's biggest economy, the Nigerian foreign minister said on Tuesday.
"It is a credit that is on the table as soon as we identify the projects," Geoffrey Onyeama told reporters travelling with President Muhammadu Buhari to China.
"It won't need an agreement to be signed; it is just to identify the projects and we access it," he said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Beijing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON, May 16 British inflation hit its highest level since September 2013 last month, building on its sharp rise since the vote to leave the European Union and tightening the squeeze on living costs for households ahead of a national election on June 8.