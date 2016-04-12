BRIEF-Sansiri PCL updates on incorporating new JV company Siri Venture Co
* Co and Siam Commercial Bank have made investment in ratio of 90% and 10%, respectively, by incorporating new JV co Siri Venture Co
BEIJING, April 12 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's biggest lender, and Nigeria's central bank on Tuesday signed an agreement on yuan transactions, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said.
"It means that the renminbi (yuan) is free to flow among different banks in Nigeria and the renminbi has been included in the foreign exchange reserves of Nigeria," Lin Songtian, director general of the foreign ministry's African affairs department, told reporters.
The agreement was reached following a meeting between Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of debt and equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo IFR has seen. Sudhir Goel will become head of DCM for the region, expanding his existing DCM and sales responsibilities. He was most recently head of DCM for Asia ex-Japan. Daniel Darahem becomes head of ECM for Asia Pacific and will continue as head of the strategic investors group and equity private placement for the region. Nick Johnson, most recently head