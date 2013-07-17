By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING July 18
BEIJING July 18 Nissan Motor Co. plans
to start selling more China-inspired cars around the world, its
design chiefs said, a nod to the growing importance of China's
auto market and the country's up-and-coming design talent.
Staff at the Japanese automaker's new design centre in
Beijing will attempt to export homegrown concepts like "daqi" -
the hard-to-define sense of style and road "presence" that
Chinese buyers look for in a vehicle.
It's quite a shift from the days when the focus of global
auto companies in China was solely on producing vehicles aimed
at the domestic market, while Chinese car makers were often
accused of simply copying foreign designs.
"Nissan Design China isn't for China," Nissan's global
design chief Shiro Nakamura said this week, showing off a newly
completed studio opened in Beijing earlier this year.
Its task, Nakamura said, is to become an incubator of
styling ideas that help expand the "bandwidth" of Nissan's
design expressions and "come up with China-inspired products
that have a global appeal".
Nakamura said Nissan is two years away from launching a
global car, styled primarily by the mostly Chinese staff at its
Beijing studio, that will be sold in North America and Europe as
well as Asia.
"We want our China studio to expand the bandwidth of design
expressions," with which Nissan tries to differentiate itself as
a global Japanese brand, he said. "If you do all the design in
Japan, the depth and width of expressions tends to become
narrow."
GLOBAL APPEAL
The styling concept used in that car, whose details Nakamura
refused to discuss, beat out competing ideas from Nissan's
studios in London, San Diego and Atsugi, near Tokyo, he said.
"We want to come up with 'daqi' that is rooted in Chinese
consumers' aspirations, but with a global appeal," said Nissan's
China design studio chief Taiji Toyota in an interview.
The concept of "daqi" - pronounced "dah-chee" - is widely
discussed by carmakers competing for the Chinese consumer but
hard to translate or define.
Some see it in fancy "bling-bling" cars that come with
bigger, comfortable rear seats, climate control buttons and
entertainment systems. Others define it as cars, however small,
that people would be proud to show off to friends and relatives.
Using China, the world's biggest auto market since 2009, as
a creative centre for car-development is "only a natural
progression" for global auto makers already investing heavily in
engineering facilities in the country, said Yale Zhang, head of
Shanghai-based consulting firm Automotive Foresight.
Indeed, the design of General Motors Co's Buick
LaCrosse sedan, which sells in China and elsewhere, was a
collaboration between the company's design studios in Warren,
Michigan, and Shanghai.
"GM has been designing cars here, partially with
contributions from other studios around the world, and selling
them in and outside China over the past several years," Zhang
said. "Volkswagen did with the Passat, and now Nissan. More
companies are going to style and engineer global cars here."
EXPANDING CAPACITY
Nissan originally opened a China design studio in Beijing in
2011 at a separate site. Its workload grew quickly as China's
importance as an auto market grew and it decided to move to a
new location to beef up its capacity.
According to Nissan, the new studio has five times the
capacity of the previous site, which had just one design bench,
putting it on a par with its studios in London and San Diego.
Nissan executives said the new design centre has a staff of
about 30, a third of whom are designers. Most of the studio
staff are either Chinese nationals or of Chinese origin.
China's auto industry was underdeveloped until the late
1990s, and many homegrown auto makers copied foreign designs
instead of nurturing designers of their own.
That began changing when the country's market started
growing rapidly over the past decade-and-a-half, with many
Chinese designers attending foreign design schools, some of whom
are now returning home.
Nissan previously operated a small design office in
Shanghai, mainly charged with monitoring design trends in China,
but closed the office in 2010.
Before settling on Beijing to open a full-fledged studio,
Nissan considered other cities, which included Shanghai, Dalian,
Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
One reason Nissan picked Beijing, Nissan's global design
chief Nakamura said in 2011, was because China's capital has
only a small number of competing studios and could operate in a
"much calmer environment where there isn't much poaching of
talent by different design studios". Most global players have
set up studios in Shanghai.
Another key factor was the existence of two relatively
competitive design schools at Tsinghua University and the
Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, according to Nakamura.