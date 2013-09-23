(Adds comment from an expert on China-North Korea relations)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, Sept 23 China has released a list of
technologies and goods banned from export to North Korea because
of their possible use in building nuclear, chemical and
biological weapons, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.
China and other members of the United Nations have declined
in the past to give a full list of items banned from export, a
situation that U.N. monitors say has made difficult the task of
determining whether Beijing is really implementing sanctions.
"It means China is strictly complying with the U.N. Security
Council resolutions," said Zhang Liangui, an expert on North
Korea at China's Central Party School.
"Frankly, since North Korea conducted the third nuclear test
in February, China has begun to adjust its policy toward North
Korea, including prohibiting exports of dangerous products."
China is North Korea's sole major ally but it criticised the
North's nuclear test in February. China has repeatedly called
for the denuclearistion of the Korean peninsular.
China was also frustrated with North Korea's threats against
South Korea and the United States after the imposition of new
U.N. sanctions following the nuclear test.
China signed on to those U.N. sanctions but it remains North
Korea's largest trading partner and the United Nations has
criticised it for failing to enforce trade bans on the North.
China has also come under pressure, especially from the
United States, to moderate its support for the North.
The 236-page list names dozens of products known as
"dual-use technologies," meaning that although ostensibly meant
for civilian purposes, they can be used in military programmes.
"The dual-use products and technologies that are forbidden
from being exported to North Korea delineated in this list have
uses in weapons of mass destruction," the Commerce Ministry said
in a statement on its website.
It did not say if the document was a comprehensive list of
banned goods.
"AWARE OF RISKS"
Released by the Commerce Ministry, along with the Ministry
of Industry and Information Technology and the China Atomic
Energy Authority, the document describes items that could be
used to build nuclear and chemical weapons, as well as
technology that could build and fuel nuclear reactors.
It also explicitly bans the export of several biological
agents, including the Ebola virus.
"North Korea gets a lot of dual-use equipment and materials
from China, and Beijing has in recent years become increasingly
aware of the risks associated with unbridled commerce of nuclear
dual-use technology and equipment," said nuclear proliferation
expert Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment for International
Peace.
"Because there are so many producers of these items
worldwide it is more difficult to control than goods that are
limited to nuclear use."
It was timely for China to crack down on trade of dual-use
goods with North Korea, Hibbs added, because it was a member of
an international organisation called the Nuclear Suppliers
Group, which is currently revising its list of dual-use goods
subject to export controls.
While ties between China and North Korea were strained by
the nuclear test in February there has been a thaw in recent
months.
