BEIJING, April 5 China's Commerce Ministry on
Tuesday banned imports of North Korean gold and rare earths and
exports to the country of jet fuel and other oil products used
to make rocket fuel, a move in line with new United Nations
sanctions on Pyongyang.
The Security Council unanimously passed a resolution in
early March expanding U.N. sanctions aimed at starving North
Korea of funds for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes
after Pyongyang conducted a fourth nuclear test in January and
launched a long-range rocket in February.
The mining sector is a key part of North Korea's economy,
which is already largely cut off from the rest of the world.
Experts believe revenue from the sector helps underwrite North
Korea's military expenditures.
