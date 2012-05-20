BEIJING May 20 North Korea released a number of
Chinese fishermen and boats on Sunday two weeks after seizing
them, ending a rare public dispute between the two allies,
Chinese state media reported.
The boats were taken in the Yellow Sea between China and
North Korea on May 8 - although it remains unclear whether the
action was authorised by the North Korean government.
The North Koreans who took the boats had demanded 1.2
million yuan ($189,800) for releasing the fishermen, then cut
their price to 900,000 yuan, the owner of one of the captured
vessels said last week.
The report on the Xinhua news agency did not say whether any
payment had been made.
China is the key economic and diplomatic backer of North
Korea, seeing it as a buffer against U.S. influence in the
region. Beijing is a major supplier of food aid and oil to
Pyongyang, which remains isolated by sanctions over its nuclear
ambitions and rocket launches.
China has been quietly pressing North Korea to scrap plans
for a third nuclear test, sources with knowledge of closed-door
talks between the countries have told Reuters.
Pyongyang has sought to strengthen ties with Beijing through
frequent visits and praise of their friendship, but the North
can also be resentful about what it sees as infringements of its
territory, and Chinese dominance of relations.
