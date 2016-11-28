* Dandong, main gateway to North Korea, has grown quieter
* U.N. sanctions dampening overall trade in Dandong
* Foreign workers a major source of remittances for N.Korea
* N.Korea exports mainly coal through Dandong and it's hard
hit
* But N.Koreans buying gadgets, likely for black market
resale
By Sue-Lin Wong
DANDONG, China, Nov 29 A labour agent sat in his
bus on a recent frigid morning, waiting to cross the "Friendship
Bridge" at China's main border post with North Korea. He had
come to pick up migrant workers and take them to jobs in
factories and restaurants in China.
The single-lane bridge in the border city of Dandong is the
main gateway for international trade into isolated and heavily
sanctioned North Korea and it has grown unusually quiet of late,
traders and businessmen in the city of 2.5 million people say.
"I used to bring at least 40-50 North Korean factory workers
and waiters across at least once a month but it's less frequent
now," said Liu, the labour agent, who did not want to give his
full name. "I don't think China wants them to come and work here
anymore."
Their numbers have, indeed, been dropping of late, said Lu
Chao, Director of the Border Study Institute at the Liaoning
Academy of Social Sciences, a Chinese government think-tank.
"China has been cutting back the number of workers from
North Korea it allows in by tightening checks on potential
visiting workers and making the paperwork more difficult," Lu
said.
"There's still a flow of workers coming into China. But if
there's a new round of tougher sanctions, no doubt we'll see a
further drop in the number of workers coming from North Korea to
China," Lu said.
Estimates of North Korea's overseas workers vary greatly
but a study by South Korea's state-run Korea Institute for
National Unification put the number as high as 150,000,
primarily in China and Russia. They send back most of their
wages - as much as $900 million annually - through official
North Korean channels.
Asked about the flow of North Korean workers into China,
foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday: "I am
unaware of the situation you mention."
It's not just the flow of workers that is drying up.
Interviews with Chinese traders and business owners in Dandong
reveal commerce with North Korea has become squeezed to an
unprecedented degree as Beijing tries to thwart Pyongyang's
accelerating nuclear and missile programmes.
China's position, Geng said last week, is that U.N.
sanctions "should not have a negative impact upon the
livelihoods in North Korea or humanitarian needs."
KEEP FROM COLLAPSING
China has long been North Korea's lifeline. Beijing's
primary calculus about its nearly friendless neighbour has been
to keep it from collapsing, and thus removing a buffer between
China and South Korea, home to 28,500 U.S. troops.
China sends a vast range of products into North Korea from
Dandong, the main international gateway to the isolated state,
including oil from a pipeline that passes under the Yalu River.
The North mainly exports coal through Dandong and other Chinese
ports for badly needed foreign exchange. China is the only buyer
of its coal, according to U.S. officials.
But Beijing signed onto tough international sanctions
imposed in March after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear
test, including cutting off much of the coal exports.
Beijing is now close to approving new sanctions with the
four other veto powers of the U.N. Security Council to further
cut North Korea's coal exports, diplomats said on Friday.
North Korea's repeated nuclear and missile tests have raised
the stakes considerably in North Asia, stoking talk of U.S.
allies Japan and South Korea acquiring their own nuclear
arsenals.
Beijing could come under more pressure from President-elect
Donald Trump and his more hawkish national security team to pile
more pressure on North Korea because no country has the leverage
China has.
When it comes to squeezing North Korea, the Friendship
Bridge is where the rubber hits the road. Around 80 percent of
trade between China and North Korea flows across it.
EARNING HARD CURRENCY
Dandong's main truckyard was almost empty at mid-morning
last Wednesday, a far cry from just a few months ago when trucks
queued for hours to cross the bridge.
"It's never been this tense," said Wang who sells tractors
and trucks to North Korean businesses. Like others interviewed
in Dandong, he asked only to be identified by his last name.
While U.N sanctions aim to starve North Korea of hard
currency for its nuclear weapons programme, they have had a
chilling effect overall on trade.
"We're not exporting banned goods, but the sanctions have
hit our North Korean business partners so they aren't spending
the way they used to," Wang said. "It feels like I'm the one
being punished."
Trade all along the China-North Korea border has slowed in
recent months, said Li Zhonglin, director of the College of
Economics and Management at Yanbian University.
"Even above-ground, legal trade has been hit - that's
unavoidable," he said, because businesses were being cautious in
the current climate, holding out for when tensions ease.
Around seven years ago, Dandong was home to more than one
thousand coal trading companies, a coal trader in northern
Shandong province told Reuters, but that number has now dropped
to only two dozen.
Traders say they also got spooked after the U.S. Justice
Department in September slapped sanctions on the Dandong
Hongxiang Industrial Development company and its chief
executive, Ma Xiaohong, a prominent businesswoman and government
official. The DOJ accused her company of
channelling U.S. dollars to North Korea for its nuclear weapons
program.
"She was dubbed the richest woman in Dandong, a government
official. If they can get her, none of us are safe," said one
Korean-Chinese trader.
RETAIL CONSUMER
One thing that hasn't suffered much is North Korea's
appetite for retail consumer products.
Every morning, North Korean traders gather at Huamei,
Dandong's wholesale electronics market, buying everything from
second-hand desktop computers to the latest fitness tracking
watches. They will bring their stash back across the Friendship
Bridge to resell in the ever-growing "black markets" that have
emerged across North Korea, as the Communist state's grip on the
economy becomes looser.
"They come and buy everything," said a vendor who was
selling earphones and selfie-sticks on a counter that displayed
both a Chinese and a North Korean flag. "Anything you can get in
China you can get in North Korea if you pay the right price."
(Additional reporting by Meng Meng and the Beijing newsroom;
Editing by Tony Munroe and Bill Tarrant.)