BEIJING Nov 27 China's top newspaper went
to town on Tuesday with a 55-page online picture spread of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-un being named The Onion's "Sexiest Man
Alive for 2012", appearing to fall for a spoof by the U.S.
satirical website.
Seemingly clueless as to the real nature of The Onion's
tongue-in-cheek award for Kim, the People's Daily splashed
full-page photographs of the portly young leader riding horses,
clapping his hands, waving and clasping children's cheeks on his
tours around North Korea.
"With his devastatingly handsome, round face, his boyish
charm, and his strong, sturdy frame, this Pyongyang-bred
heartthrob is every woman's dream come true," the English online
edition of the People's Daily quoted The Onion as saying. here
"Blessed with an air of power that masks an unmistakable
cute, cuddly side, Kim made this newspaper's editorial board
swoon with his impeccable fashion sense, chic short hairstyle,
and, of course, that famous smile."
The People's Daily is the mouthpiece of China's ruling
Communist Party and because it is widely believed to broadly
reflect thinking within the Chinese government, it is among the
better regarded newspapers in the country.
"He has that rare ability to somehow be completely adorable
and completely macho at the same time," the People's Daily
quoted Marissa Blake-Zweiber, an Onion editor, as saying.
A time stamp on the Onion website suggests it had published
its satire piece on Kim earlier this month.
The Onion said previous winners of its "Sexiest Man Alive"
award include Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting
an uprising against his rule, and financial swindler Bernie
Madoff, who is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
China is Pyongyang's only major ally, with Beijing concerned
a political or economic collapse in North Korea could send a
wave of refugees to its poor northeast.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jason Webb)