SHANGHAI Nov 28 Tongue-in-cheek clearly doesn't
come naturally to the Chinese Communist Party's official
mouthpiece and the stodgy People's Daily faced ridicule on
Wednesday for missing a joke about North Korea's leader.
The newspaper's website published an extensive photo spread
of pudgy North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, apparently
falling for a spoof report by the satirical U.S.-based website
The Onion naming Kim the "Sexiest Man Alive for 2012".
It certainly amused readers - though perhaps not as
intended.
The photo spread was re-posted and commented on more than
25,000 times by Wednesday afternoon on the Sina Weibo
microblogging site.
"Now I understand our party's aesthetical standards," said a
blogger by the name of "butterfinger".
The People's Daily website, run separately from the print
version, did not mention in photo captions or text if it
understood the satirical nature of The Onion, and an editor
reached by telephone declined to comment.
"This was just a normal report. We covered The Onion's
report objectively and factually," he said.
If the spoof article was mistaken for being genuine it would
not be a first for China's tightly controlled media.
In 2002, the Beijing Evening News ran a story quoting The
Onion about the U.S. Congress threatening to leave Washington
D.C. for Memphis or Charlotte unless the city gave it a new
Capitol building with a retractable dome.
To some readers the Kim spread - which showed him riding
horses, shaking soldiers' hands, clapping, waving - was an
embarrassment.
"The People's Daily congratulates Mr. Kim Jung-un as the
sexiest man in the world and the whole world is laughing,"
microblogger "Fu Laidi" said on Weibo.
"I just want to know if the editor was fired or not ...
according to China's news rules, this is a very serious accident
... all the foreign media are laughing at us," wrote "Zhen Ye Ku
Shami".
At least one user took pity on the People's Daily.
"You know how hard it is to pick positive news about North
Korea?" wrote "Hacintosh". "When they finally find one, no
matter what, they just put it on online."
The People's Daily print edition feeds readers a steady diet
of pro-forma propaganda, including reports on the activities of
China's leaders, texts of state policies and feel-good tales of
model workers.
But the website has been given a long leash in some sections
to pull in readers.
Other items in the photo section where the Kim report
appeared, included "Stunning video: boa pukes out cow", "Celebs
and their kids", and "'Sex Tape' official at work".
The Onion, meanwhile, updated its story with a link to the
People's Daily photo spread, calling the paper "a proud
Communist subsidiary of The Onion, Inc." here,30379/
"Exemplary reportage, comrades," it said.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jason Webb and Robert Birsel)