(Adds Japan-North Korea talks)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING May 19 China has used diplomatic
channels to warn North Korea against conducting a fourth nuclear
test, multiple China-based diplomatic sources told Reuters,
after the reclusive state renewed its threat of
"counter-measures" against perceived U.S. hostility.
North Korea, which regularly threatens the South and the
United States with destruction, is already under heavy sanctions
imposed by several U.N. resolutions beginning in 2006 but has
defied pressure to abandon its missile and nuclear programmes.
It last conducted a nuclear test in February 2013.
"China has told North Korea that there is no justification
for a new nuclear test and that they should not do it," said a
Western diplomat who was briefed by Chinese officials.
The sources said China had used diplomatic channels in
Beijing and Pyongyang to convey its anxiety about the
possibility of a fourth test to the North.
China is North Korea's most important diplomatic and
economic ally, though three nuclear tests and several rounds of
sabre rattling have tested Beijing's support.
But China had not threatened the North with explicit
consequences, the sources said, and its message to the North had
remained consistent.
"They are against another nuclear test - but it is a mistake
to believe that China is getting more severe," said a second
diplomatic source, adding that China had raised the issue with a
special envoy appointed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The United States has said it hopes China will use its
influence to coax the North to abandon its banned nuclear
weapons program. In recent public statements, Chinese foreign
ministry officials have repeatedly called on all parties to
"exercise restraint" on the Korean peninsula, without pointing
the finger at North Korea alone.
China signed on to tougher U.N. sanctions last year after
the third nuclear test, but has come under criticism from
western countries and independent experts for failing to
properly implement them.
China's stability-obsessed government fears the continuing
development of North Korea's nuclear programme will unsettle the
region. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in March that
denuclearisation on the peninsula was the only road to peace,
and that China would not permit war or instability on its
doorstep.
Japan will hold high-level governmental talks with North
Korea next week over a range of issues including Pyongyang's
nuclear ambitions, the Japanese government said on Monday.
The talks will take place in Stockholm from May 26 to 28,
following similar meetings held in Beijing at the end of March.
"We are set to discuss issues that two sides are interested
in to make progress," a Foreign Ministry official said, adding
that those issues included Japanese citizens abducted decades
ago by North Korea.
North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said this
month the country was justified in using all available means at
its disposal to counter aggressive challenges by the United
States and South Korea aimed at stifling its sovereignty.
Zhang Liangui, a North Korea expert at China's Central Party
School, said it was likely China would support another round of
sanctions on the North if it went ahead with another test.
"It's very possible that China would support even tougher
sanctions on North Korea," he said. "I think China should also
think about adjusting the aid it provides.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Kiyoshi
Takenaka in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)