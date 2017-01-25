BEIJING Jan 25 China released on Wednesday a
new, comprehensive list of goods that can not be exported to
North Korea, including many "dual use" items that can be used to
build weapons of mass destruction.
The publication of the list comes as international concern
grows over North Korea's nuclear programme and missile
development and weeks after then U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump said China "won't help" control North Korea.
The technical list of products with possibly both civilian
and military use provides an unusually comprehensive outline of
items that could be used to contribute to North Korea's weapons
programmes.
The items include materials and equipment to develop nuclear
missiles, software related to rockets or drones, high-speed
video cameras, submarines, sensors and lasers.
The Ministry of Commerce said the list was meant to comply
with the requirements of a round of U.N. sanctions imposed in
November in response to North Korea's fifth and largest nuclear
test in September.
The list was jointly released with the Ministry of Industry
and Information Technology, the State Administration of Science,
Technology and Industry for National Defence, the China Atomic
Energy Authority and the Customs Bureau.
The list comes as concern is mounting over the expected test
by North Korea of an intercontinental ballistic missile that
might be able to reach the west coast of the United States.
U.S. officials said last week they had seen indications that
North Korea may be preparing for a new missile test-launch.
A launch could be an early test of the administration of
President Trump, who was sworn in last Friday.
Trump's defense secretary, James Mattis, planned to visit
Japan and South Korea next week, choosing the two U.S. allies
for his debut trip abroad as Pentagon chief, a U.S. official
said on Tuesday.
China's list of banned items adds detail to lists released
last year and in 2013 and comes after the commerce ministry told
companies in December they needed to pay attention to the latest
U.N. sanctions on North Korea, especially those related to coal,
to avoid unnecessary economic losses.
China is believed to be the only country buying North Korean
coal, one of the isolated state's few sources of hard currency.
China unexpectedly boosted imports of coal from North Korea
in December, even after it imposed a temporary ban on shipments
from its northern neighbour ahead of new U.N. sanctions that
came into effect at the beginning of December.
For the whole of 2016, China imported 22.5 million tonnes of
coal from North Korea, up 14.5 percent from 2015.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Robert Birsel)