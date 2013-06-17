BEIJING, June 17 China will host talks with
North Korea this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday,
after Pyongyang offered high-level negotiations with the United
States to ease tension on the Korean peninsula.
North Korea's proposed talks with Washington came days after
it abruptly cancelled planned official negotiations with South
Korea. The White House has said any talks must involve actions
by Pyongyang to show it is moving towards scrapping its nuclear
weapons.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui will meet North
Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan on Wednesday in
Beijing, spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.
"Holding this kind of strategic dialogue is because China
and North Korea always maintain close communication," Hua said.
"China is also paying close attention to the situation on the
Korean peninsula and is proactively working to promote each side
to quickly restart dialogue and consultation."
China, North Korea's one major ally, has urged Pyongyang to
abandon its nuclear weapons program and return to talks.
Washington has been sceptical of any move by Pyongyang
towards dialogue as it has repeatedly backtracked on deals, msot
recently in 2012, when it agreed to a missile and nuclear test
moratorium only to fire a rocket weeks later.
Earlier this year, North Korea threatened nuclear and
missile strikes against South Korea and the United States after
it was hit with U.N. sanctions for its February nuclear weapons
test.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)