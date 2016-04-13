* Imports rise 10.8 pct y/y, mainly coal and clothes
* Exports to N.Korea up 14.7 pct y/y in yuan terms
(Adds China foreign ministry comment, details on trade with
S.Korea)
BEIJING, April 13 China's trade with North Korea
rose in the first quarter in spite of tough new international
sanctions this year targeting Pyongyang's banned nuclear
programme, including curbs on coal imports.
Imports from the isolated country, consisting mainly of coal
and clothes, rose 10.8 percent from a year earlier, customs
spokesman Huang Songping said on Wednesday.
China's exports to North Korea in the first quarter rose
14.7 percent from a year earlier in yuan terms, Huang told a
news conference. China is North Korea's only major ally and most
important trade partner.
Exports consisted of electromechanical products,
labour-intensive and agricultural products.
United Nations sanctions ban member states from importing
North Korean coal, iron and iron ore unless the transactions are
for "livelihood purposes" and would not be generating revenue
for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.
Western analysts say that clause is an explicit loophole
that could allow China to continue buying North Korean coal and
other resources.
Asked why trade with North Korea had risen, Chinese foreign
ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a news briefing that while China
would stick to the sanctions it also had "normal relations" with
the country outside the framework of the sanctions.
China's Commerce Ministry banned imports of North Korean
gold and rare earths and exports to the country of jet fuel and
other oil products used to make rocket fuel last week.
The mining sector is a key part of North Korea's economy,
which is already largely cut off from the rest of the world.
Experts believe revenue from the sector helps underwrite North
Korea's military expenditures.
Ties between China and North Korea have frayed in recent
years as the North has carried out a series of nuclear and
ballistic missile tests. Pyongyang conducted its fourth nuclear
test in January and launched a long-range rocket in February.
Still, China's trade with North Korea is tiny compared with
China's business dealings with capitalist South Korea.
China-South Korea trade was worth $57 billion in the first
three months of the year, while China-North Korea trade was only
$7.8 billion over the same period.
(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Sue-Lin Wong, Writing by Megha
Rajagopalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)