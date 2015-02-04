(Fixes typographic error in quote, paragraph 6)
BEIJING Feb 4 China has rebuked Norway for
"violating the rights" of a Chinese scholar who was expelled
from the country, state media said, in the latest friction that
could strain ties already tense over a Nobel Peace Prize for a
Chinese dissident.
Norwegian police had ordered the Chinese doctorate student
working at the University of Agder to leave Norway before Jan.
23, state news agency Xinhua said late on Tuesday.
Ma Qiang, a political counsellor at the Chinese embassy in
Norway, raised the issue with Norway's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs on Tuesday, Xinhua said.
He was quoted as saying that China was highly concerned
about the issue and believed the action by Norwegian police
against the student, who had been working on a wind-power
project at the university for two years, was "totally baseless
and unreasonable".
Xinhua cited Norwegian broadcasting company NRK as saying
that Norwegian authorities made the decision out of fear the
student's expertise could be used "for military purposes in
other countries".
"It is an infringement of the scholar's rights, which has a
damaging effect on Norway's reputation and image in the
international academic world and a negative impact on bilateral
ties between China and Norway," Ma was quoted as saying.
Norway's diplomatic relations with China have been frozen
since 2010 when the Nobel Committee awarded the peace prize to
dissident Liu Xiaobo, who is serving an 11-year jail sentence in
China on subversion charges.
China cancelled meetings with Norwegian officials and denied
visas to visiting dignitaries, even though Norway's government
says it has no influence over the Nobel Committee.
Last year, China said it approved of a decision by Norway's
prime minister and foreign minister not to meet exiled Tibetan
spiritual leader the Dalai Lama - another Nobel laureate - when
he visited Norway.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Robert
Birsel)